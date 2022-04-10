news, local-news,

The Wimmera Football Netball League has named its junior netball interleague squads for the upcoming representative season. Three sides brimming with skill were selected across the Under 13, 15 and 17 age groups. Linley Arnold-Wardle (Under 17s), Vernetta Taylor (Under 15) and Anna Lake (Under 13) were named as the respective coaches of the sides. READ MORE: Speaking to the Wimmera Mail-Times Arnold-Wardle was full of praise for her Under 17 side. "It's a good little side, they're a formidable bunch of girls," Arnold-Wardle said. "They're a pleasure, they're nice kids. "We've got some of the girls from last time that have moved up into the Under 17s. So they're all in the younger part of the age group. "We've got a pretty even spread of ability across the court." The first tournament for the Wimmera sides is in the Golden City Netball Tournament in Bendigo after Easter. In 2021 the Under 13s and 17s won the tournament, while the 15s just fell short in the grand final. Arnold-Wardle has confidence that her side will put on a good showing at the event. "If they put their heads together and just looking at combinations, they'll give it a good shot," she said. The Under 17s coach also mentioned how impressed she was by the number of talented players that trialled for the Under 13s and 15s sides. "The numbers in the 13s and the 15s were phenomenal through the selection process," Arnold-Wardle said. "Probably not so much in the 17s simply because I think kids have got commitments. They've don't have just netball. "I think 15s are quite strong. We played them last night and they've got some handy players that have come up from 13s. "Anna Lake (13s), she's got a whole new bunch of girls I think." WFNL junior representative sides 13 and Under Coach: Linley Arnold-Wardle Rory Doran (Horsham Saints) Sophie Taylor (Horsham Saints) Charlie Henry (Horsham Saints) Charlie Inkster (Warrack) Rori Marshman (Horsham Saints) Tilli Menzel (Dimboola) Nicola Clyne (Warrack) Imogen Worthy (Horsham) Lucy Scott (Horsham) Rhiannon Smith (Dimboola) 15 and Under Coach: Vernetta Taylor Mia Burgess (Horsham) Ruby Wilson (Minyip-Murtoa) Gemma Freijah (Horsham Saints) Lauren Clyne (Warrack) Maddison Bethune (Horsham Saints) Lili Wilson (Minyip-Murtoa) Eva Manserra (Horsham) Cara Tippet (Horsham Saints) Ava Fitzgerald (Horsham) Jorja Clode (Horsham Saints) Training partner - Sally Sellens (Dimboola) 13 and Under Coach: Anna Lake Sienna Manserra (Horsham) Ayva Mitchell (Stawell) Lyla Barry (Dimboola) Harmoni Bell (Horsham Saints) Isabella Huff (Southern Mallee Giants) Nevani Woods (Ararat) Abbey Wiedermann (Horsham) Lucy Bunworth (Horsham) Lena Marshman (Horsham Saints) Nellie Driller (Horsham) Training partners - Marli Arnold (Minyip-Murtoa), Amelia Martin (Stawell) Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/416bffeb-0878-4861-b4eb-d06545bbd2b6.jpg/r3_243_4750_2925_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg