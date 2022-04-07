news, local-news,

The Wimmera community is in mourning after the shock death of former-Harrow boxer Mitch Clark. Clark tragically died in a truck accident on Tuesday on Kangaroo Island. Clark, aged 27, was making a grape delivery for False Cape Wines when his truck drove off Cape Willoughby Road and crashed into a rocky embankment near the ocean. READ MORE: He is survived by his young daughter Oakley and partner Georgia Weatherspoon. Clark's sister spoke to 7NEWS about her heartbreaking loss. "He was always up for a cuddle, or always thinking about how other people felt," Jess Clark told 7NEWS. "We all saw that shine through when he became a dad; it was the best thing that ever happened to him. "He loved (his daughter Oakley) so, so much, and she loved him. "I just want him to know that we're going to take such good care of his daughter, and honour his memory." Since the news broke, tributes have poured in on Facebook for Clark, with Weatherspoon writing a heartfelt message. "Yesterday I lost you, my best friend, my rock, my strength through life, the love of my life, my everything," Weatherspoon wrote. "I had the best year of my life spent with you. We had the most amazing memories together, which I'll cherish forever and never forget. "You made me the happiest girl in the world, and I will be forever grateful for that. You brightened up my world and made me feel so alive. I couldn't be more proud of you, and I wish I could tell you that. "My heart is broken into a million pieces as I know I will never see you again, and that pain is the worst feeling. "You were the most beautiful soul." Before moving to Kangaroo Island, Clark enjoyed a successful professional boxing career. He retired from the sport in 2019 with a career record of 14 wins and three losses. He won several titles across his career, including an International Boxing Federation Pan Pacific title in 2017. He had signed on for Harrow-Balmoral in the Wimmera Football Netball League for the 2020 season before COVID-19 forced the season's abandonment. He had been playing A Grade football for the Western Districts Football Club in South Australia.

