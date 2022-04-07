Dimboola house fire destroys roof, declared not-suspicious

news, local-news,

A house fire on Marks Lane in Dimboola has been deemed non-suspicious, after causing structural damage on Wednesday night. CFA was called out to the blaze at 5.50pm, which burned through a home and collapsed part of its roof. Eight CFA vehicles attended the scene from the Dimboola and Horsham brigades. Police also attended to direct traffic at the site. Ambulance Victoria was called, however no patients required treatment or transport. The fire was declared under control at 6.45pm. Hindmarsh Shire Council has since erected temporary fencing around the site of the fire, which will be investigated.

