Horsham ten-pin bowler Josh Colbert has ticked off another milestone, notching his first 800 series on Tuesday night. An 800 series (across three games) is an extremely rare event in tenpin bowling and is reserved for those in the higher echelons of players. 900 is the highest possible score a player can reach. READ MORE: Colbert achieved the feat at Horsham Lanes and Games with scores of 288, 269 and 286 from his three games for a overall total of 843. Speaking to the Wimmera Mail-Times Colbert said he felt a "sense of relief" at his achievement, that he had been striving for across his entire career. "It did feel pretty good," Colbert said. "We go around to other bowling alleys around Victoria and you can see 800 series' on the wall and stuff like that. "I've always wanted to be able to get it." Colbert, who has two career 300-games to his name, has been bowling "once a week" lately and last competed at a tournament in Warrnambool on the Labour Day long weekend. MORE NEWS: "I didn't go too bad, nothing special," he said. Colbert doesn't have too many expectations for his bowling future but is hoping he can add to his 300 game and 800 series tally. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

