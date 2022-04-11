news, local-news,

A volunteer group working hard to assemble commemorative rosemary lapels has put the call out to community groups for more hands on deck as ANZAC day approaches. Until Thursday, April 14, Operation Rosemary will use the Horsham RSL ANZAC library meeting room to assemble more than 140,000 lapels, which will be worn by active and former service members on April 25. On the hills of Gallipoli wild rosemary grew, Australian and New Zealand diggers picked a sprig and would give them to each other before heading off to battle. For many, it is a symbol of remembrance for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. READ MORE: The completed lapels will then be posted to participating RSLs across Australia. Volunteer and Operation Rosemary coordinator Darren Scott said Melbourne's Legacy Ladies used to put together the sprigs but eventually ran out of volunteers. The sprigs have been made in the Wimmera ever since. Mr Scott said Horsham needs volunteers and rosemary donations to get the job done this year. "A lot of the sprigs are sent to Melbourne and across Australia, but we also do them for all the people in the Wimmera too. We don't want to knock back any clubs wanting the springs," he said. "While many of the volunteers will spend whole days working away making sprigs, we welcome people to drop in for as much time as they can spare, even if it's just an hour." Mr Scott said for those with 'non bendy' fingers, the group were also seeking volunteers to fulfill the orders by counting the sprigs and packing them into boxes. "We welcome young and old alike volunteering. There is a task for everyone - all abilities are welcome," he said. Most of the rosemary comes from a western Victorian rosemary farm, Glenelg River Herbs, but some is from local gardens too. OTHER NEWS: In previous years the group receive rosemary donations, but Mr Scott said not all rosemary was the right type for the job. "The rosemary has sometimes got flowers on it, and we can't have that. There are so many varieties of rosemary and some are very sticky and that's no good for lapels and behind the medals," he said. For individuals or clubs contact the Horsham RSL on 5382 5912. For all other enquiries or to donate your rosemary call Darren Scott 0431 214 440.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/ad86aaa1-a0fb-49ea-9afe-88d81603f9b6.JPG/r0_366_4819_3089_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg