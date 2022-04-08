news, local-news,

A potential date for when Horsham will be judged on a national stage has been set for May. As part of its triumph in the Keep Victoria Beautiful awards, Horsham is slated to be one town among several selected to compete in the national Keep Australia Beautiful awards. Horsham is competing against Singleton in NSW, King Island in Tasmania, Santa Teresa in the NT and Boddington`in WA. Towns in Queensland and South Australia are yet to be determined. On May 17, a judge will visit Horsham and meet community groups and leaders, inspecting multiple facets of the community. READ MORE: Horsham Tidy Towns Committee chair David Eltringham said preparations were well underway to ensure Horsham made the best possible impression. "We need to make sure the great things about Horsham are on display," Mr Eltringham said. "Not only how we present, but also our lifestyle and, in particular, the sustainable activities happening here. "The judge will look at how those aspects measure up to other towns that have been selected for this competition across Australia." Horsham Tidy Town committee has spent time since it's state win coordinating with Horsham Rural City Council and community groups to put forward its submission. Mr Eltringham said some of what Horsham had to offer would be "fairly unique" among entrants. "Our committee is currently putting together a submission for nine category awards," Mr Eltringham said. "Some of the submissions we've got in categories will be very hard to beat." MORE NEWS: Categories cover environmental and water sustainability, community health and wellbeing, local heroes, resource recovery and heritage and culture. Mr Eltringham emphasised that being named Australia's Tidiest Town was about more than just neat lawns and litter collection. "It's about the whole community... People think it's just picking up rubbish and making sure the town looks presentable, but that's just one aspect of it," Mr Eltringham said. "But there other things we'll be focussing on with the judge; activities in the community that we think will show Horsham off." Horsham has previously won the national award in 2001 and is one of only three towns - along with Hastings and Beechworth - to win the award from Victoria. The May 17 date is a tentative one, however Mr Eltringham said he had been advised Horsham's inspection will take place before May 20.

