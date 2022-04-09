news, local-news,

Oh my goodness, we made it to the end of the school term and I am jumping for joy! Picture me dancing around the kitchen tossing odd socks like confetti. No need to feel guilty about running out of fresh fruit for school lunches for two whole weeks! No wrangling everyone out the door and searching for shoes, hats, coats, textbooks, glasses and matching socks for two whole weeks! No dragging teenagers out of bed because they have been late to homeroom so many times it's getting embarrassing, for two whole weeks! (Of course, the teens will still have to get up on time for their part-time jobs so they can earn the cash to save up for their car or buy bigger and more expensive drink bottles and blonde highlights, but that's a given right?) Actually first term has me so exhausted that I might not have the energy to jump for joy or dance around the kitchen. With suspected plantar fasciitis in my right foot and an old, fractured ankle in the left, picture me stumbling to my feet from a flaked-out position on my special cream-coloured couch and falteringly limping to the kitchen sink, then heaving a weary groan as I see that yet again every cup and plate has been used and is piled-up waiting for the magic sink to go to work and clean them all again. Sigh. Don't you worry, I am still blissfully happy because it's the Easter school holidays! Plus, you won't believe what other wonderful occurrence is making me smile. Well, you will probably; my biggest baby girl is home! I have my three darling daughters with me under the same roof and it's just the best. Unsurprisingly, my eldest offspring only came home because she is unwell and has torturously coughed her way through the night. If she wasn't so sick, she would have been at an Easter dinner last night, Nikita's place for tea tonight, helping Talitha house sit on Saturday and attending a baptism class on Sunday. As she is dreadfully sick, I get to have her all to myself. Yay! Picture me doing a staggery, hobbling holding onto the island bench kind-of dance around the kitchen. Hope your Easter is as happy as mine.

