news, local-news,

As winter sports get underway for 2022, the Wimmera Hockey Association is gearing up for its return later in the month. The competition has fixtured its first full round for April 30 at Dimboola, after its 2021 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. READ MORE: WHA vice president Simon King is eager for the competition to return, despite his belief that clubs will be short on personnel to begin with. "Most clubs will be struggling a bit for numbers," King said. "I suspect (COVID-19) is a contributing factor. "People have drifted away over the last couple of years and they probably won't all drift back. "As usually happens once we actually get back into it a few more people appear." Although the season is yet to start, King pointed to powerhouse Yanac Hockey Club as likely to be a force across all grades. "Last year in our Open's and Women's and Junior competition the Yannac teams were undefeated in the ten rounds we played," he said. "Yanac always up there, particularly in the Open's. "They'd seem to be the ones to watch at the moment." In the Women's, Kaniva will be out to replicate their 2021 form which saw them become one of the premier teams in the competition. Before the season abandonment they were due to play in their first ever grand final. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/b11ec567-2075-46e3-b4aa-848cd0f15f26.jpg/r1_67_1999_1196_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg