news, local-news,

The Wimmera Football Netball League returned on Saturday for round one of the 2022 season, with some quality matches played across across both football and netball. Senior football Southern Mallee Giants 106 d Dimboola 67 Giants' best: Lou White, Haydn Drew, Liam Price, Riley Cook, Sam Bromley-Lynch, Nicholas Dinham. Dimboola best: Michael Bowden, Harper Harradine, Jackson O'Neill, Jonathon Ross, Daniel Polack, Thomas O'Dwyer. READ MORE: In a match that saw two teams with an abundance of fresh faces it was the Giants who proved too strong on their home deck. After only scoring 11-points in the first half the Roos lifted to score 33 points in the third quarter. It wasn't enough though as the Giants ran away 39-point winners. Nhill 77 d by Horsham Demons Nhill best: Fred Stephan, Lucas Dahlenburg, Matt Kennedy, Liam Albrecht, Timothy Bone, Austin Merrett. Horsham Demons' best: TBA A gallant Tigers outfit pushed the Demons at Nhill and even led 43-42 at half-time. At the final break they only trailed by three however the Demons rallied for a 34-point last quarter to seal a valuable victory. Minyip-Murtoa 75 d Horsham Saints 48 Minyip-Murtoa best: Corey Morgan, Will Holmes, Fergus Schier, Brylie Cameron, Luke Fisher, Oscar Gawith. Horsham Saints best: Mitch Martin, Billy Taylor, Max Bryan, Andrew Taylor The young Saints pushed their more experienced counterparts all day, however the Burras' class shone through. The side made the right decisions when it mattered most and although they didn't blow the Saints off the park they held a comfortable lead for most of the game. *The Wimmera Mail-Times were unable to access netball results at the time of publishing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/6a9ccc8a-9115-4bc4-ada4-b28301651abc.JPG/r1126_802_4875_2920_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg