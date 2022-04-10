Burras out-muscle Saints | WFNL R1 Match focus, photos

news, local-news,

Tim Mackenzie's tenure as Minyip-Murtoa coach got off to a sizzling start on Saturday, as the Burras' accounted for a gallant Horsham Saints' outfit by 27-points (75-48). After an offseason that saw them lose significant key personnel, it was the Burras' experience and polish that shone through against their youthful opponents in Minyip. Speaking to the Wimmera Mail-Times Mackenzie was thrilled with the result. READ MORE: "Really happy with the fellas, great team win and we grinded it out in the end," Mackenzie said. "It was good." At the first change the Saints trailed by 13-points and by half-time the Burras' lead had grown to 25-points. By three-quarter-time the margin was 31-points in the Burras' favour, though the Saints rallied to win the last quarter by four-points. To their credit the Saints weren't blown away, however the Burras' looked in control for most of the match. As a young, talented side the Saints will no doubt learn a great deal from the loss. Mackenzie was impressed by his side's "pressure at the footy" among other aspects, but also believed the Burras could improve. "Our intent with our mids - getting that first use of the footy in the middle and getting it forward (was good)," he said. "I think our back six were really good as well. "Across the whole board I think we can improve, which is real positive for the team. "We can play a lot better and they know that." Ex-Fremantle Docker Tanner Smith slotted seamlessly into the Burras' backline on debut, providing headaches for the Saints all day with his intercept marking. "He's going to be very handy for us," Mackenzie said. "He's going to be a hard one to match up on which is funny because he plays back." Mackenzie highlighted the efforts of two of his midfielders. "Corey Morgan I thought played really well in the middle, he usually plays forward for us," he said. "Will Holmes, our recruit from Holbrook he was the tough little nuggety on-baller. "I think he played really well." For the Saints Mitch Martin saw plenty of the ball and was named their best. Out at Hopetoun the Southern-Mallee Giants proved too strong for Dimboola -106-67. After only scoring 11-points to the Giants 56 in the first half, the Roos lifted to score 33 points in the third quarter. It wasn't enough though as the Giants ran away 39-point winners, aided by four goals to Nicholas Dinham. Lou White returning from injury was named as the Giants' best player, while Michael Bowden was Dimboola's standout. MORE NEWS: At Davis Park a tough Nhill outfit pushed the more-fancied Horsham Demons for majority of their match but ultimately went down 77-105. The Tigers led 43-42 at half-time and at the final break they only trailed by three; however the Demons lifted for a 34-point last quarter to seal a valuable victory. Fred Stephan was most impressive for the Tigers, while Josh Mibus starred up front for the Demons, slotting six majors. At the time of publishing the Wimmera Mail-Times did not have access to the WFNL netball results. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/7d08f66f-94c4-49c9-8a6b-252bac8246f5.JPG/r1757_1044_4157_2400_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg