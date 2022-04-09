Kees hold off Storm, Saints pump Lakers | HDFNL R1 Summary

news, local-news,

The Horsham District Football Netball League returned on Saturday for round one of the 2022 season, with some quality matches played across across both football and netball. Taylors Lake 4.4 (28) def. by Edenhope Apsley 23.23 (161) - Dock Lake Reserve Edenhope opened their account in 2022 with a monstrous 133-point drubbing of Taylors Lake. Edenhope piled on the pressure early, kicking 18 goals to half time, before Taylors Lake rallied and outscored the visitors 2.1 to 0.6 in the third term. The Saints put the matter beyond doubt with five goals in the last. BEST: Saints: Codi Kenny, Tanner Robertson, Timothy McIntyre, Matthew Close, Daniel Obst, Jeremy Kealy Lakers: Michael Pohlner, Thomas Clugston, Andrew Cameron, Trent Barras, Koby Westerland, Will Hughes GOALS: Saints: Matthew Butler 5, Codi Kenny 4, Ben McIntyre 4, Shayne Williams 3, Robert Walker, 2, Jordan Baxter, Taylor Butler, Bernard Kealy, Jeremy Kealy, Tanner Robertson Lakers: Andrew Cameron, Hunter Campey, Billy Finnigan, Lee Marshall Jeparit-Rainbow 8.10 (58) def. by Rupanyup 9.6 (60) - Sir Robert Menzies Park In the first thriller of the year, Jeparit-Rainbow almost stormed home to victory after a disappointing first half. Rupanyup had the measure of the home side early, however they only managed a single goal in the second half. The Storm kicked 4.4 in the final term and will rue their inaccuracy as the Panthers finished the match with a two point victory. BEST: Panthers: Jack Kreuzberger, Daniel Weetra, Jordan Weidemann, Mitchell Gleeson, Jarryd Graham, Zachary Robinson Storm: Keiran Parnell, Jacob Long, Tyler Edelsten, Patrick Grace-Long. GOALS: Panthers: Mitchell Gleeson, Jack Musgrove 3, Jarryd Graham, Scott Niewand, Lachlan Weidemann, Storm: Jay Kirwood 3, Zachary Pietzsch 2, Jakob Cocks, Jacob Long, Shane Maslin MORE NEWS: Laharum 3.5 (23) def. by Swifts 12.13 (85) - Cameron Oval The Swifts had a comfortable win over the Demons, keeping the home side goaless in an exciting first half. Whilst wayward kicking meant victory could be bigger, the Swifts clinical display shrugs off any preseason rust and is a solid start to the season. Laharum outscored the Swifts in the final term, showing a glimpse at what they can do. BEST: Swifts: Jakob Salmi, Angus M Murray, Liam Scott, Ben Davis, Scott Carey, Ryan Folkes. Demons: Hayden De Graaf, Brett Ervin, Reuben Launder, Heath McInnes, Michael Scalzo, Pat Lattanzio GOALS: Swifts: Angus M Murray 3, Scott Carey 2, Matthew Healy 2, Todd Matthews 2, [unlisted] 2, Kobe Smith. Demons: Joshua Haby, Ambrose Launder, Jackson Price Kaniva-Leeor United 6.5 (41) def. by Kalkee 22.21 (153) - Kaniva Recreation Reserve Kalkee have stamped their intent on the competition with a 112-point mauling of the Cougars. The Kees piled on 5 goals in the first term and never took their foot off the pedal, despite a fightback from Kaniva in the last. BEST: Kalkee: Simon Hobbs, Jasper Gunn, Jayden Kuhne, Corey Williams, Matt Nield, Harvey Gunn. Cougars: Kayne Councillor, Jock Maddern, [unlisted], Hamish Bennett, Liam Vivian, Tyson Mitchell GOALS: Kalkee: Jayden Kuhne 7, Corey Williams 5, Isaiah Adams 4, Jasper Gunn 3, Zavier Hobbs, Matt Nield, [unlisted] Harrow-Balmoral 15.16 (106) def. Noradjuha-Quantong 4.15 (39) Harrow couldn't have gotten off to a better start in 2022 than by toppling the best team from last season by over ten goals. The Southern Roos were dominant around the contest and always seemed to have the answers, while the Bombers were left to rue inaccuracy in front of goal. BEST: Southern Roos: Matt Jones, Michael Close, William Plush, Nick Pekin, Callum Hobbs, Anthony Close. Bombers: Wade Francis, Jayden Besford, Trent Grant, James Hallett, Jye Walker, Zachary Kelly GOALS: Southern Roos: Nick Pekin 4, Simon Close 3, Mitchell Grant 3, Michael Close 2, Will Burbury, Jacob Hill, Peter Staude Pimpinio v Natimuk At the time of publication this match was still in progress. *The Wimmera Mail-Times were unable to access netball results at the time of publishing.

