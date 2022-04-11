Southern Roos down Bombers in blistering display | HDFNL R1 Match focus, photos

news, local-news,

Harrow-Balmoral could scarcely have started the year better, than with a thumping eleven-goal win over minor premiers Noradjuha-Quantong. The Southern Roos leapt out of the blocks and stunned the Bombers with a frenetic first quarter. It appeared as though the 2021 table-toppers were shell-shocked, unable to react to the pressure applied by the Roos. But while coach Nick Pekin was delighted with the win, he said there was still work to be done for the Southern Roos to reach their full potential. "I'm super proud of the way the boys and the way we performed today," Pekin told the Wimmera Mail-Times. "I was worried early; we're a whole new-look group coming together... to put on a performance like we did... I'm just super proud of the lads. "Our ability is high, but the standard can lift another twenty per cent, easy." Pekin had nothing but praise for the Bombers, who rallied in the third term to outscore the home side. "Full credit to Quanny, they were missing guys as well but I think our endeavour early got us in good stead," Pekin said. "We had a bit of a lull, a lapse in the third quarter. But overall I'm super happy, super proud of the boys." But the Bombers' rally was too little, too late and their afternoon could be summarised with one moment in the game. Midway through the second term, onballer Jye Walter surged across the Bombers' half forward flank and into the pocket. Walter spun around a defender and kicked a centreing ball right onto the chest of Roos fullback Callum Hobbs, allowing the Roos to rebound once again. Set pieces like that represented much of the Bombers inside-50s, as they were unable to capitalise on forward entries. Pekin said Harrow-Balmoral's newest players were some of its most impressive. "Callum Hobbs at fullback, Nick Butler in the backline, our old stead Dalton Burns was pretty solid," Pekin said. "(And) just the younger generation, Matty Jones, Tommy Jagger, Nick Davis... we had half a dozen first gamers of senior footy."

