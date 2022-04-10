news, local-news,

Horsham businesses are preparing for a bumper Easter trading period, with a surge of travellers arriving in the region. West Vic Business vice-chair, and owner of the Dimboola Imaginairum, Chan Uoy, said an influx of visitors to the region was a boon for the Wimmera economy, "They are people that want to experience the region, they want to eat and they want to spend, which is really good for the Wimmera." "While they're here, they can go to other towns as well. It's just one spot, if they park their caravan somewhere as a base they can do explorations around." "Accommodation, food, experiences... places like the Pinball Museum would be a great place for kids and adults." READ MORE: Mr Uoy said the Easter break had come at the right time, and many businesses would reach "full activation" during the period. "From our experience, after Christmas finished January and February were really quiet," Mr Uoy said. "You had the omicron fears set in; physiologically that was a psuedo-lockdown... then you had the petrol hike with the war in Ukraine. "But I don't think it will deter travellers; this is the last big holiday before winter.... people are going to be out in force regardless." The owner of Horsham Riverside Caravan Park, Susan Jones, has a similar sentiment. MORE NEWS: "We've been flogged for weeks, since people have been able to get out on the road, rather than being locked down," Ms Jones said. "We have been extremely busy; very rarely do we have cabin accommodation avaliable and our powered sites are full as well. "All our accommodation is currently full, and looking at the school holidays here, we're filling up." Ms Jones said not all of those booking accommodation were just tr "You've got people who are staying for two or three nights, who are here for a family get together, other people are just travelling interstate; it's a fifty-fifty thing," Ms Jones said, adding there was a three-to-four night minimum over Easter. Caravan parks like the one run by Ms Jones suffered during COVID-19 and are beginning to find their feet again, Ms Jones said. "It's great to see everybody back out and enjoying life again... I'm happy everyone's out and about and they're coming to visit Horsham," Ms Jones said. "Even if it's just the one night, they'll go into town, they'll spend money in the pubs and clubs or the supermarkets and shops." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

