news, local-news,

FORMER Dimboola resident and musician Aaron Moar is returning to his hometown for a performance of original songs for the Dimboola Steampunk Festival on Sunday, April 24. Aaron has had a long musical career, performing in bands such as Tempus, Willow, The Push Carts, Sonic Outlaws and The Proud, as well as performances in cover bands and solo acts. Most recently, Mr Moar has been writing and recording with his band Humane and played as a session guitarist for Byron Bay artist Aine Tyrell's Victorian and Tasmanian shows. He will perform at the Steampunk Festival off the back of his latest musical project Little Desert, which acknowledges the landscape around Dimboola where he grew up. READ MORE: Mr Moar has released two albums under the Little Desert project - My World Party in 2020 and Jungle Man in 2021, in which he recorded and performed all instruments. His latest album Jungle Man, is an eclectic mix of songs featuring a more polished production sound, credited to the work of recording and mixing engineer Sylvan Fennell. Although working on a third album of Little Desert songs, Mr Moar will give solo acoustic performances of tracks from both Little Desert albums at the Steampunk Sunday Recharge session. Supporting Mr Moar will be Wimmera performers Darryn Wardle and Jeff Woodward who were both raised on farms near Brim and began their music careers playing in bands in the heyday of the Wimmera Rock scene in the 80's and 90's. Mr Wardle and Mr Woodward both spent many years working and playing music in Australia's Top End, with Mr Wardle in Broome and Mr Woodward in Katherine, before returning to their home region and joining forces as in 2020. Along the way the pair have shared the stage with many well-known Australian artists and American blues legend Tony Joe White. After playing their first duo gig to a packed Horsham Town Hall as part of the 60 Years of Wimmera Rock Festival, and a number of well-received pub and private gigs, COVID-19 hit and put a stop to live music. Following a break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two will have return to the stage, performing their unique acoustic versions of classic Oz Rock songs around the region. The Steampunk Sunday Recharge concert is a free event and supported by the Victorian Government and Hindmarsh Shire Council's Reconnecting Communities through Small Events program. This event will be run in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, and all attendees must be double vaccinated at a minimum. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/444e2b39-f050-42c6-a359-8df51a78408a.jpg/r6_367_2041_1517_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg