news, local-news,

HINDMARSH Shire Council has received $500,000 to improve infrastructure and services at the Rainbow Rises Events Centre. Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford announced the funding, which will be delivered through the second round of the state government's Regional Infrastructure Fund. The proposed infrastructure at the Rainbow Rises Events Centre will provide a positive impact on the planning and implementation of not only off-road motor sport events at the venue, but a range of other opportunities including driver education and training, staging area for emergency services and other motor and non-motor sports. Hindmarsh Shire Council Mayor Melanie Albrecht said the council was "extremely" grateful to be provided the funds for the events centre. READ MORE: The planned upgrades will include appropriate and fit for purpose access roads and pathways, facilities and services required for catering, public amenities, spectator viewing areas and the provision of services such as power and water for competitors and their crew, staff, marshals, volunteers. Permanent infrastructure will include the construction of an appropriately sized shed to enable catering services to be situated in an undercover area with sufficient room for table and chairs. Additionally, an appropriately sized shed is to be constructed in the pit area and utilised as a multipurpose facility for repairing race vehicles, race and crew briefings and race management. Rainbow Rises Events Centre Committee chairperson Russell Eckermann said the funding would allow the centre to grow into a first-class facility. "On behalf of the committee and the residents of Rainbow we are absolutely thrilled to receive notification that the funding application has been successful," he said. "The funding will provide a fantastic boost to the Rainbow community as the Rainbow Rises Events Centre will now be able to be established as a first class facility for not only off-road racing but a range of other events and functions for Rainbow and the broader region. "The announcement is very timely as we have a major event this weekend and all our volunteers, competitors and spectators will be thrilled with the news" If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/b4f1cfaf-3d07-4047-9226-719e16eba58d.jpg/r4_2_898_507_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg