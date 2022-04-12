news, local-news,

HORSHAM will be the scene of red trucks and rattling tins this Good Friday as District 17 volunteers prepare to raise money for the Royal Children's Hospital. From 9am on April 15, CFA trucks will be out in the community gathering donations and showcasing their impressive equipment. District 17 CFA volunteer Rachelle Smith has been with the Horsham brigade for 22 years, starting as a junior member. She said she took great pride in participating in the cause and has had personal experiences with the Royal Children's Hospital. READ MORE: "I have had two of my sisters go through the Royal Children's Hospital. They do a fantastic job, not only for the kids of Victoria but right across Australia and the world," she said. "They are a fantastic cause and any money that can be raise on the day is greatly appreciated." Ms Smith invited anyone in the community to come out and greet the volunteers. "If you are around on Friday, have a listen out for the trucks, even if you aren't in a position to donate please feel free to donate and say hello. Show the kids the fire truck." CFA members have supported the Good Friday Appeal since 1951, volunteering their time and raising funds for the hospital and have raised more than $35 million. The 2022 Good Friday Appeal will be held on Friday 15 April. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/d04f56f5-af34-44a0-af48-9aec2f8dc28d.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg