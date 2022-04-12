news, local-news,

In an open letter to its players, members and sponsors, the Dimboola Football Netball Club has apologised for its actions that led to the club being sanctioned for breaching the Allowable Player Payments for its Senior football team in 2021. AFL Wimmera-Mallee fined the Roos $20,000 ($10,000 suspended), reduced its senior football team's Player Points by 15% for the 2022 season and stripped the team of 12 competition points for 2022. RELATED - https://www.mailtimes.com.au/story/7692254/dimboola-coach-responds-to-shock-news/ In the letter, the Roos acknowledged that they had made an "error under the allowable player payment rules" and said they understand they are to be "held accountable for their actions in the matter". The club then provided an explanation as to how the salary cap error occurred. "This mistake was made due to an error in understanding that the impact the missed rounds during the season due to COVID-19 would have on our overall limit," the statement read. "Unfortunately, we did not make the appropriate changes once the pro rata system was implemented. "We deeply regret not informing ourselves and would like to apologise for the affect our actions have had on our players, members and sponsors of our club and our league." The club also decided that president Justin would keep his role after he was found "not guilty of any negligent act in the matter". "The committee are fully committed to supporting Justin and each other for the better of our sporting club and wider community in the 2022 season and beyond," the letter read. According to the statement, the Roos are aiming to learn from their mistakes. "Going forward, we endeavour to educate ourselves on the allowable player payment process and will do everything to ensure this never happens again," it read. MORE NEWS: "Our club is committed to doing the right thing by all at our club and all involved in our sporting community in the future. "We will continue to work with AFL Wimmera Mallee and the Wimmera Football Netball League to undergo a review of our player payment system in 2022 and continue to be transparent and honest during that process."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/ea8910d1-c186-407d-989d-6b566e4a11a1.jpg/r90_99_1109_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg