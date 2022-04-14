news, local-news,

International Magician of the Year Cosentino is bringing his mind-bending magic show to Horsham for one night only, as part of his tour of regional Victoria. Cosentino will perform his 90-minute Deception show at the Horsham Town Hall on Friday, May 6. The show will bring together illusions, close-up magic tricks and death-defying stunts, with Cosentino's trademark blend of dance and magic. He said attendees will have a lot to enjoy in the packed 90-minute display. "People are appearing and disappearing, levetating and teleporting from one part of the stage to another," he said. READ MORE: "There is close-up magic which is projected onto big screens and then we invite people on stage to participate. I borrow wedding bands off them and magical things happen under their noses. "This is all mixed in with our own lighting design, bespoke costumes, soundtrack and a bit of comedy blended into a very energetic 90 minutes." Cosentino became a household name when he appeared on Australia's Got Talent in 2011. The magician has since gone on to enjoy a successful career touring around the world, and star in reality shows such as I am a celebrity get me out of here and Dancing with the stars. He has multiple Merlin Awards to his name - the highest accolade awarded in the magic industry - acknowledging him as International Magician of The Year and International Escape Artist of The Year. Cosentino said the regional Victorian tour marked a return to his performing roots. "I started touring regionally many, many moons ago. About 15 years ago. It is where I got my degree in entertainment," he said. "I was putting on my own theatre shows before anyone knew me, anyone cared about me or helped me. Anything. "In 2019, after all this touring around Australia and internationally, my latest TV series is made in Singapore and plays in 22 Asian countries to about 50 million viewers a night. OTHER NEWS: "After all of that, in 2019 I thought I am going to go back and do some regional touring. Like a comedian, it is good to go back to your roots, it is good to break in new material and learn the market again. It is something I have wanted to do." Consentino has previously performed in Horsham, and said the country town experience was unique compared to the five major cities. "There is a different feeling from a more intimate audience who really appreciates it, as opposed to doing multiple shows at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne. It is a different feeling that I really enjoy," he said. "When I first come to recognition into public eye, people said I just exploded onto the scene. But that is not true, there was 15 years prior of going to Horsham, Albury, Shepparton, Warrnambool and Mildura. "When people would see me on TV they would say 'hang on I know this guy, he visited my town'. It is what I call grass roots." Before the pandemic hit Cosentino's schedule was packed with shows in Australia and overseas and filming the 2017 Bleeding Steel movie with Jackie Chan. The film has since debuted at the top of the Chinese box office. Cosentino has also published an autobiography and a successful series of children's picture books. His new project, to be released later in 2022, will be a teach-all magic book, revealing the tricks of the trade. "I talk about showmanship, confidence, routines and the psychology behind it. It is not just tricks, but why it works, how you entertain someone," he said. "There is a point you get to in your career where you have done a lot and you have all this knowledge. Are you supposed to just keep it all to yourself? I would like to share it." Cosentino's Deception show will be at the Horsham Town Hall on Friday, May 6, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are $84 for adults and $280 for a family. For more information, visit http://www.horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/cosentino-deception/. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

