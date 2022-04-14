Tammy Smith appointed as Yarriambiack CEO

news, local-news,

YARRIAMBIACK Shire Council has elected a new chief executive officer at its special council meeting on Wednesday, April 13. Tammy Smith was appointed to the role for a period of four years, out of a pool of 28 applicants, 12 of which were shortlisted to council. The appointment comes after the resignation of former Yarriambiack chief executive Jesse Holmes in December 2021. Yarriambiack Shire mayor Kylie Zanker said the decision to appoint Ms Smith as chief executive was unanimous after a strong application process. "There was a very high calibre of applicants with diverse skills, knowledge from a variety of backgrounds apply for the role. After a comprehensive interview process is was a unanimous decision to offer the position to Tammy Smith," she said. READ MORE: Ms Smith has come to the role with previous council experience, holding a shared Human Resource manager role with Yarriambiack and West Wimmera Shire councils since February 2019. She was appointed as Yarriambiack's director of Business Strategy and Performance in March 2020 and has held the role of the past two years. During her time as Director Council nominated and won two Municipal Association Victoria Technology awards in 2021. Prior to her employment with Yarriambiack Shire Council, Ms Smith held numerous positions at GWM Water in Finance and Governance, receiving a GWM Water Service award in 2018 recognising outstanding service. Ms Smith, who has been the council's acting chief executive since January 2022, said there was a lot of work to be done. "I am excited to be provided with the opportunity to continue working with the wonderful councillors and staff at Yarriambiack Shire Council," she said. "We have undertaken a significant transformation program over the last three years, and l am looking forward to continuing the journey of reviewing, refining and embedding our practices. "We have a passionate, dedicated, and hardworking community, and l look forward to continuing our partnerships to provide support and seek funding opportunities for the betterment of our shire".

