Easter is a beacon for hope and new beginnings

Who doesn't love the Easter break? For those who don't work in healthcare or retail (or any kind of weekend or shift work), it's four days off to enjoy good food, good company, head to church for those who celebrate, or get away for a few days. From a religious point of view, Easter is about the death and resurrection of Christ. It's about new beginnings, and hope. And really, when you think about it, we could all benefit from a new beginning. The last few years have been tough on all of us. We've had droughts, bushfires, floods, COVID, and war. Now more than ever, we need to hold on to hope and start afresh. Here's hoping the Easter long weekend provides all with a reminder of the value of family and loved ones - not just for special occasions, but year-round. No matter what faith you belong to, or even if you don't belong to any - take the time to spend it with your family and friends, eat good food, laugh and enjoy a well-earned break. More importantly here's hoping the Easter weekend provides all with a reminder of the value of family and loved ones - not just for special occasions, but year-round. Hold the ones you love close, savour the highlights in life and let's look to the future with new hope. Furthermore keep an eye out for the positives in life. We have an amazing family - the Walsgotts - who have three family members studying nursing. Young Fletcher Dandy shares his journey with the Royal Children's Hospital ahead of the Good Friday Appeal. And from the ashes of the Y-Fest is Easter in the Bool. In case you missed it: the CFA was rattling tins yesterday for a good cause. You can still donate online. Here's hoping for a bright future, Ben Fraser, Editor

