Oh Joy! The Grosser girls are ill

The Grosser girls are sick. The kind of sick where you long for the eternal sleepless lonely nights to end. You hope for the new day and for the pain in your head throat and chest to evaporate, and wonder how people without access to your varied medicine shoebox live through such misery. That will teach us for staying strong until the end of school term before crashing into an ugly heap. It's not COVID-19 that has come to play at our house, but about three of his nastiest friends I suspect. I spent last night stumbling between teenagers. One was coughing in a beanbag in front the raging wood fire in the loungeroom, swallowing razors, trying to stay warm and breath. The other was wrapped in three blankets with an ice pack on the couch in the living room blowing her blocked runny nose having no energy or voice to speak. I squeezed lemon juice into hot water and dissolved honey, cleared the tissues, kissed foreheads and tried desperately to remember to whom I had administered Paracetamol or Ibuprofen and at which nightmarish hour. After everyone finally fell asleep at 5.30am I tossed and turned in the spare bed for a couple of hours before asking my husband to sneak out a side door to work, avoiding waking the bodies strewn about the house. When he called at morning smoko to say he thought he was getting a touch of the flu, I found myself unable to console him; being in need of a new head and loosing heart after three days of the above. I instead asked for more throat and nasal sprays and paw paw ointment to deal with the chapped skin. Fancy all those marvellous days when we were in good health and actually had the nerve to complain about having places to go, people to see and goals to achieve. Oh, what I would give for a jaunt through the supermarket or a shopping expedition with my teens for overpriced T-shirts. All this minor suffering on our part during the Easter season, when we focus on the ultimate agony and suffering of Jesus on our part, makes me even more aware of our need for the saving hope of the resurrection.

