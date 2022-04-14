news, local-news,

GRAMPIANS Health has denied claims by Lowan member Emma Kealy that it had suspended maternity services at the Wimmera Base Hospital. Ms Kealy said the health service had made a late-night decision to suspend births in Horsham and had forwarded expectant mothers to Ballarat to give birth instead. However, Grampians Health Acute Operations executive director Ben Kelly said that while furloughing pressures remained an issue across much of the health service, maternity was still open in Horsham. "Maternity is open in Horsham but we have done a review of expecting mums who are ready to birth soon who might need specialist care or who might have complications and need to come to Ballarat," he said. READ MORE: "Antenatal care is important in planning births and where the best place is for you to birth." In a tweet published at 6.58pm Wednesday night, Ms Kealy alleged the hospital had closed its maternity service. She also highlighted the closure of Horsham's facture and orthopedics' clinic, saying it was a direct result of the Grampians Health merger. "It is only six months since the creation of Grampians Health and we have already seen dental services at the Edenhope campus stopped, reports that the fracture clinic at the Horsham Campus has closed with people needing to travel to Ballarat for treatment and now we learn that maternity services have also been suspended indefinitely," Ms Kealy said. "So much for the assurances of the Minister about high-quality health care and services close to home." Mr Kelly said the hospital's orthopedic surgeon had retired, and the service was actively recruiting for the position. He also said the service wanted to expand maternity services in Horsham. "From a broader perspective, Grampians Health is committed to birthing in Horsham - we'd like mums to have more babies in Horsham. Communities around Horsham need access to birthing services too," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/0f66f3ea-3643-46b6-b137-e364a3b20016.jpg/r9_0_1919_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg