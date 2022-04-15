news, local-news,

Update: A Victoria Police spokesperson said investigations are ongoing regarding the Western Highway crash in Lawloit, outside of Nhill, on April 15. "Investigators have been told a Ford Falcon was traveling west on Western Highway when the driver suffered a suspected medical episode, causing him to lose control of the vehicle around 12.40pm," the spokesperson said. "The car left the road and rolled, coming to a stop in a paddock. Passers-by assisted in safely removing a man and a girl from the vehicle. "The driver, a 53-year-old Williamstown man, was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 17-year-old South Australian girl, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was not injured." READ MORE The spokesperson added the crash sparked a small grass fire, which was extinguished by an off-duty firefighter. The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. 2pm: Motorists are warned to expect delays on the Western Highway following a serious crash in the Wimmera on Friday, April 15. At least four CFA units, Victoria Police, ambulance and SES volunteers are working at a crash site at about 1pm on the A8 near Mt Elgin road between Nhill and Kaniva. HEALTH: Grampians Health has denied claims it closed Horsham maternity services Motorists travelling along the Western Highway could use Dufty and Mallee Dam roads to avoid the crash site. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

