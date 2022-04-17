news, local-news,

On Saturday, Easter spirit took hold of Warracknabeal for the second day of the Easter in the 'Beal celebrations. Formerly known as Y-Fest, Easter in the Beal, runs between April 15 to 18. READ MORE: Festival-goers ventured from all over to enjoy the festivities, including live music, parades, food and activities such as Easter egg hunts. There were plenty of smiles combined with a significant amount of Easter-themed attire. The Wimmera Mail-Times were in Warracknabeal witnessing the action first hand and snapping photos.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/300f697f-1cee-4169-bce0-ba62325c065b.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg