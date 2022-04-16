Have you seen Graham who was travelling in the region?

news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing man Graham. The 79-year-old was last seen in Horsham at 3pm on 15 April. Family and police have concerns for his welfare as he was due to arrive at Lake Burrumbeet at 10.30am this morning but never arrived. Graham is driving a red 2000 Hyundai Accent with registration QFJ557 and may be travelling on the Western Highway. OTHER NEWS: There are concerns for his welfare due to medical conditions. An image of Graham and a car similar to his has been released in the hope someone recognises him and provides information on his current whereabouts. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/e7cce8ef-006d-4d90-a0fb-f592f837c6d7.JPG/r39_0_551_289_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg