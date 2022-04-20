news, local-news,

One of the Wimmera Netball's finest ever warriors to take the court, quietly called it a day ahead of the 2022 season . Sarah Spicer achieved everything and more for her beloved Warrack Eagles across her almost-20-year A grade career and entered a new chapter in her life without any fuss or fanfare. Spicer finishes with 255 games to her name, along with three A Grade premierships in 2010, 2011 and 2013. READ MORE: She also won three Heather Hatcher Medals (2010, 2011 and 2013), alongside eight club Best and Fairests. Speaking to the Wimmera Mail-times Spicer spoke of her "mixed feelings" towards her decision. "It's good but a little bit sad of course," Spicer said. "It's for no other reason then my kids are getting older so I sorta want to have a little bit of time having our own weekends. "Footy and netball take up so much of your time which we all love, but it'll be nice to have our weekends to do whatever we want to do. We'll still be around." There are aspects Spicer will and won't miss about committing to A Grade netball. "I'll miss the girls and you miss all of the competitors, but the extra travelling into town and all that, I won't miss that," Spicer said. "It's certainly not an age thing for me but I am 36 this year. it's not like I'm 26. The time's right." Reflecting on her host of achievements, Spicer said she is "proud" of her individual awards but her focus has always been on team success. "I've always been a competitor and motivated to win," she said. "Winning premierships has always been the key and the aim. So to win three of them that was awesome, that's all you want in sport. In country towns community sport is the lifeblood of its residents and plays a huge role in their livelihoods. After being involved with Warrack most of her life, Spicer is extremely appreciative of the relationships the club has provided her with and hopes her children can have a similar experience. "I'm so thankful for those relationships and I want my kids to grow up exactly the same," she said. "I want them to have the Warrack Eagles to call home and to meet all their friends and other friends. "Even opponents that you then play with at representative level. It's been awesome but it's not the end. "I don't think people outside of country towns, probably more Melbourne people, just don't get how footy and netball clubs work here and how important they are to our towns." Spicer will by no means be lost to netball and the Eagles and will still remain involved with the club and continue to umpire netball. MORE NEWS: Her sister Emma Koschitzke is also a legend of the club and continues to be a vital cog in the Eagles' A grade side. Warrack play their first 2022 match on Saturday against the Southern Mallee Giants and Spicer said she is pleased with the state she leaves the Eagles in. "That's another reason it's easy to step away," she said. "Because you know that the club and the netballers are in a good spot." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

