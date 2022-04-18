news, local-news,

Pimpinio racer Jock Baker has taken home his seventh state title with a resounding win at the VSC Limited Sportsman State Title at Bairnsdale on Saturday. Baker's triumph means he has now won three Victorian titles on the trot, alongside his victory in March at the South Australian state titles. Baker began the race in pole position and lead the entire way, finishing "about ten car lengths" ahead of the next best competitor. "It's pretty nerve-wracking when you start pole; you're the pace setter and you have no idea whether you're putting in fast lap times," Baker said. READ MORE: "I was concentrating as hard as I could, just trying to put fast lap-times and not make any mistakes. "There were a few ruts in the track, I got crushed up a couple of times when I hit a rut and it turned me into a wall, but looking at the video everybody was having a similar issue with that point of the track." The race included four heats, of which drivers raced in three each to set times for a final, 25-lap race. The final race included eleven drivers, however races can include up to 25 cars. Baker had previously won the Victorian state title in 2016, 2020 and 2021, and the South Australian state titles in 2006, 2017 and 2022. However title wins are never just about one race, behind each triumph are uncounted hours of preparation. MORE NEWS: "(It takes) weeks of preparation, literally weeks," Baker said. "I've got two sons and we spend night after night in the shed; before a title we'll literally pull the car apart and put it back together." "It's a lot of preparation, but it's worthwhile when you get the result." For Baker, racing has always been an important part of his life. "I've been racing since I was nineteen, I'm 47 now," Baker said. "I grew up in the sport, with my two brothers; my brother Dean won a state title in '88; as a kid all I ever dreamt of was racing cars." OTHER NEWS: With his win, Baker said he is content to take a backward step and help his son, Thomas, start his career in the sport. "He's got a brand new car we're building at the moment; he'll start to race in November this year," Baker said. "I did say after I won, I'd take a backwards step so I could concentrate on his racing a bit, so next year I'll be chasing him around a bit. "I'll still have a run here and there, we'll have a few races together, but I'll pit-crew for him and tow him around." "We'll see what he can do."

