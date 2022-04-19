news, local-news,

ANGLERS from near and far converged on Jeparit across the Easter Weekend to take part in the town's annual fishing competition. Hosted on Easter Saturday, the competition saw 135 entrants in the under 16 category and 232 entrants compete in the senior division. An uncle and nephew team of Luke and Landon Walkenhorst won top prizes for the heaviest fish in the senior and junior categories, respectively. Luke landed a 1810 gram Golden Perch and Landon hooked a 1982 gram Silver Perch. A total of 74 fish were weighed in, with Yellowbelly, Catfish, Redfin and Silver Perch all represented, alongside European Carp. READ MORE: Many smaller fish were caught and released back into the river, boding well for next year's competition. Anglers also removed many carp from the river. Jeparit Fishing Competition organiser Yolande Hutson said conditions were optimal for the day. "Another successful fishing competition, the weather was turned on for the event," she said. "It was great to see entries from South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia. A real social weekend for some camps, catching up with family and friends. "Plenty of fish were caught, especially young Silver Perch which should be bigger next year. The river was buzzing with kayaks and boats in the lead up to the competition. There was a wonderful booty of prizes and thanks to all our sponsors." Competitors came from a wide area, Wimmera anglers were joined by others from right across western Victoria, including the Ballarat, Geelong, and Swan Hill areas, Central and South-West Victoria, plus several from Naracoorte, Hallett Cove and Adelaide in South Australia and Wentworth and Mulwala in New South Wales.

