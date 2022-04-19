news, local-news,

Goroke sprinting sensation Duncan Cameron made the Wimmera proud over the Easter Long Weekend, with a strong showing at the Stawell Gift Carnival. Running off a mark of 5.75 metres, the 25-year-old qualified for the semi-finals in the Stawell Gift where he came second to eventual overall winner Harrison Kerr on Monday. READ MORE: Later that day, it was in the 200 metre Jack Donaldson Handicap final event where he really shone, finishing runner up in the final with a time of 21.367 seconds off an eight metre handicap. Speaking to the Australian Community Media after his Gift semi-final Cameron was visibly thrilled with his efforts. "I'm absolutely happy," Cameron said. "A semi-final at Stawell is amazing. "200 metres is my event this is always just the end of the season, we came for a bit of fun. "So I'll knuckle down for that and see how I go." Ahead of his 200 metre semi-final Cameron said he believed his time was good enough to reach the podium. "I'll just try and do that," he said. Two days earlier (Saturday), Cameron won his Gift heat in an explosive time of 12.38 seconds. That same day, the now Adelaide-based runner triumphed in his 200 metre heat, crossing the line in 21.29 seconds. Cameron made his debut in the Stawell Gift as an 18-year-old in 2015, clocking 12.60 seconds to finish fifth in his heat. Growing up in Goroke - 90 minutes from Stawell - he said the iconic race has played a significant role in his life. "It was the closest pros race to do, so we come over for Easter and stuff when I was younger," he said. MORE NEWS: "My partner and all our training squad come over each year since I've joined them. "So it's great to come over to Stawell." Cameron's Stawell results continue a great run of form for the short distance star, after he claimed the Ballarat Gift trophy in February. He ran a time of 12.19 seconds in the final, to register the second fastest Ballarat Gift final of all time, off a handicap of seven metres.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/eecc7a03-1758-48c2-8484-24784a9b2419_rotated_270.jpg/r53_638_3024_2317_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg