A Wimmera artist is drawing on her experiences in the region as part of an anthology looking at young life in regional and rural Australia. Former Horsham and Jeparit resident Maryanne Plazzer is one of the contributors to the new Growing Up In Country Australia book, which brings together short stories from regional authors across the country. In her story "Rain Rain, Go Away", Ms Plazzer shares memories of her time spent in the Hindmarsh shire, living with unregulated water, almost losing her first born and life as a young publican in the middle of the farming community in Jeparit through the Great Millennial drought. Ms Plazzer who works as an audio book producer in Melbourne, said her creative journey began with a short story writing contest hosted by the Horsham Library. READ MORE: At the age of 15, Ms Plazzer attended boarding school in Melbourne, an experience she said cemented her love for the country. "When I was about 15 my parents sent me off to boarding school. Emphasis on 'sent me' because I definitely complained - I enjoyed my friends and the community," she said. "But I was grateful in the end because I grew up quite quickly and got to learn a lot about life. "I think we are lucky as country kids when we get thrown into the deep end like that because it is a big world walking into the city." After graduation from high school Ms Plazzer initially wanted to pursue dancing, an early creative interest of hers, before an injury dampened her chances of pursuing it further. Instead of attending university, Ms Plazzer chose to travel the world, briefly living in London, before returning to Australia to study reflexology. In her early 20s, feeling the call to return to country, Ms Plazzer and her family moved back to the Wimmera, becoming the publicans of Jeparit's Hindmarsh Hotel - a period of her life detailed in her contribution to Growing Up in Country Australia. "We had just left Melbourne on a whim, I was pregnant at the time, and we had found this little ad in the paper. It was too late by then, we had seen the ad and we fell in love with the place," she said. OTHER NEWS: "We ended up purchasing it for a very good deal and that was our life. We were running the pub and raising our kids." Of her time in Jeparit Ms Plazzer remembered being deeply involved in the community, with the pub acting as a natural meeting place in town life. During her time there Ms Plazzer also formed a band, Rezzalp, alongside her sisters, beginning her interest in audio engineering. "I had started a band before I left the Hindmarsh Hotel. We started doing lots of shows and live events at the hotel as well," she said. "I started learning live sound, really getting into that. We had so many live shows out there, it was a lot of fun. That is where it started really, at the pub." Thanks to a grant, Rezzalp was allowed to record an album in Bordertown. For more than a decade, Ms Plazzer and her sisters performed and released music - including overseas shows. Ultimately, Ms Plazzer had to let go of the Hindmarsh Hotel when she became ill. She remembered signing over the business to its new owners. "The new owners came up to Geelong to sign the agreement and I refused to sign it for two-and-a-half hours. I really loved the place, but it was a lot of work," she said. Ms Plazzer has since started producing audio books with her company Squaresound, including work for the Growing up in series. The group has begun producing the audio book for Growing up In Country Australia, which will include 23 narrators from across Australia. Following the release of the book, Ms Plazzer will be travelling on a speaking tour across the Wimmera alongside fellow contributor Gay Lynch. On Friday, April 29, Ms Plazzer and Ms Lynch will be speaking at Redrocks Books and Gallery in Horsham, starting at 5.30pm. Ms Plazzer encouraged aspiring authors to come to the event to hear discussions on creativity and publishing. "I have never done this before, this is new to me. I don't consider myself a writer. I come from songwriting and writing music. I love short stories, so I think it was very fitting for me to do short stories, previously being a song writer. "For people that are interested in writing, getting to know authors and have a creative bone and think 'where do I start?' should come along. "There is no right or wrong in any creative art really, you just start." She said she hoped to encourage the next generation of Wimmera artist talent unlock their creativity but sharing her story. "I think that country kids shouldn't see their position as a disadvantage, they should see it as an advantage," she said. "Growing up in a smaller community, even if you grew up on the wrong side of the tracks, people still knew you, you weren't a nobody. 