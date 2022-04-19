news, local-news,

Horsham Neighbourhood House is joining the worldwide Spoonville community with a crafting session on Wednesday, April 20. Primary school aged children can join in the fun by creating "spoony" characters, which are then left around the community. "Come and have some fun with other children and use your artistic skills to bring to life spoons for Spoonville," Horsham Neighbourhood House said. "You can create a spoon for the Horsham Neighbourhood House garden or take yours with you and create your own Spoonville." According to the creator's mission statement, Spoonville is "a way to help the mental health of the community during this pandemic". READ MORE: "The very first Spoonville was started in Winnersh, Berkshire, England by a very creative lady Karen who came up with the idea of making Spoony characters from wooden spoons as a way of cheering up her local community during Covid-19 lockdown," the website read. The activity takes place on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 2-4pm. It is $2 per child at Horsham Neighbourhood House, 13 Robin St and is suitable for primary aged children (ages 5-12) All materials are provided. All the Spoonvilles around the world have been created as something fun, interactive and safe to do during the Covid-19 pandemic. With communities locked down and unable to get together themselves, there are no rules for Spoony people and so Spoonville populations everywhere are growing and growing.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/b8af7452-9982-49da-bf23-1c148e6f570f.png/r1_8_511_296_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg