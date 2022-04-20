Events across the region help Easter trading 'boom'

news, local-news,

WIMMERA venue owners say they enjoyed a strong weekend of trading, after the Easter long weekend brought a series of events to the region. From Thursday to Monday, a column of cars outbound from Melbourne stretched along the Western Highway, as many travelled to the region for the long weekend festivities. Chief among the weekend's events was the Stawell Gift, the town's largest event. Gift Hotel owner Adrian Coyne said crowd numbers from the 2022 Gift had outpaced the past year. "We got plenty of traffic. The locals supported it and people from Melbourne supported it," he said. READ MORE: "It was a good weekend, there were good vibes about the place and everyone behaved themselves." Beyond the Gift, Jeparit hosted its annual fishing competition, which saw a wide array of anglers travel to the town. Warracknabeal also saw increased foot traffic due to the inaugural Easter in the 'Beal event. Exchange Hotel publican Nick Murray had his venue open every day across the long weekend except Monday. He said the weekend saw a consistent flow of people coming into town, although fewer Stawell Gift attendees than previous years. "Trading was good. It was nice and consistent. Certainly, people are back to being out and about," he said. "Historically, the overflow from the Stawell Gift has been what has driven the trade. I think it was an exception this year. I think people were just out and about." OTHER NEWS: The bumper Easter season has prompted optimism from many in the hospitality sector, however Mr Murray said there were still concerns about the industry's critical staff shortages. "The problem at the moment is that we are still suffering from critical staff shortages because of the need to isolate for a longer period of time," he said. "There are no backpackers or foreign workers taking up these roles in regional areas. We are relying on the staff we have got and it makes it really tough to fill rosters, especially when staff have to isolate." Mr Murray said he also supported proposals to eliminate the mandatory seven day isolation period for close contacts in favour of daily rapid antigen testing, and the removal of masks from hospitality settings. "The fact that hospitality workers need to wear masks is ridiculous. It beggars belief," he said. "If you are not well we don't want you at work. But if you are fit and well and do a negative RAT, then 100 per cent you should be back at work. "It is not just hospitality, every industry is feeling staff shortages." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/c8416f85-e6eb-4c7b-9451-31f309b02c16.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg