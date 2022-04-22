news, local-news,

After a weekend of holidaying and chocolate-eating for many, round two of the Wimmera Football Netball League is set to thrill. In the first football match of the weekend Warrack Eagles - fresh off a first round bye - host the Southern Mallee Giants at Anzac Park. READ MORE: The Giants side which featured numerous debutants in round one will be brimming with confidence after their commanding 39-point win over Dimboola. In that match, Lou White made an inspiring return from injury to be named the Giants' best while Nicholas Dinham was productive up front slotting four goals. The Eagles however have recruited well since 2021 and will be no easy-beats. They will welcome favourite son and former AFL Demon, Crow and Hawk, Kyle Cheney back for his first appearance in Eagles' colours since 2019. Saturday may also be the first time we see Cheney's former Crows teammate Matthew Jaensch who has committed to the Eagles for 2022. Across to Ararat and the Rats will do battle with Nhill at Alexandra Oval. The Rats secured a dominant 49-point win over the Warriors in round one and will be confident that they can convert that form into a 2-0 start to the season. The Tigers though, showed a lot of fight in their round one loss to the Horsham Demons and will take it to the Rats. In Saturday's final match Dimboola host Minyip-Murtoa in what looms to be an interesting contest. The Roos have been face with a lot of outside noise to start the season, but there is no doubt they will put that behind them when they take the field against powerhouse Minyip-Murtoa. After recruiting well for 2022, the Roos had a disappointing loss to start the season against the Giants but you can be sure they will lift against the Burras. The Burras on the other hand sported a somewhat new-look team to 2021 in round one against the Saints; however silenced any doubters when they won by 37-points. On Monday, the two Horsham Sides will battle in the annual Anzac Day clash, which is shaping up to be a tight affair. The Demons defeated Nhill in round one, while the young Saints were gallant in defeat to the Burras. Expect significant feeling in this match which is a must-see spectacle. Over to the A Grade netball which will be just as exciting as the football. The classy Warrack Eagles will get their season off to a start against the Southern Mallee Giants. The Giants triumphed by one-point over Dimboola in round one and would love to go to 2-0 and give coach Anthony Schache the perfect start to his tenure. The Eagles however are stocked with players that know how to win and a win will be no easy task for the Giants. MORE NEWS: Out at Dimboola and the Roos will be out to avenge their narrow round one defeat to the Giants. Although they fell to the Saints by seven-points in round one, the Burras under new coach Sheridan Petering showed plenty of promise after a tough 2021. The Anzac Day clash between the Saints and the Demons - like its football counterpart - promises to entertain. The Demons are set for their first match of the season and as a force of the League will likely head in as favourites. They have lost some firepower from previous years - including star attacker Emma Buwalda - but still have class in every position. The Saints are tough though and after a first round win would love nothing more to sneak one over their cross-town rivals. There will be no Nhill and Ararat match in the netball as Nhill aren't fielding an A Grade side in 2022, while the Stawell Warriors have the bye in football and netball. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

