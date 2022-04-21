news, local-news,

In the privilege of hearing people's stories at the end of their lives, I sometimes hear families share thoughts like, 'she always thought of others before herself'. Our media and communities are full of accounts of people assisting each other, sometimes at personal cost. Cooking meals to help families in need, fostering of children, supporting neighbours in their old age, the Good Friday children's hospital appeal and the Christian Emergency Food Centre. Mud armies in the aftermath of floods, BlazeAid fencing after fires and amazing responses to diverse appeals for Ukraine, including sock and underwear drives. SPORT: With Anzac day next week on April 25, our thoughts turn to what Australians from all backgrounds, ages and genders did for others during war, conflicts and ongoing world crises. We concentrate on all those who have served in armed forces, who have worked on home shores, and who maintained families in the absence of loved ones. We remember and pay our respects to those who did so much, do so much, lost so much and those who made the 'ultimate sacrifice'. In the days after Easter we also remember the 'ultimate' sacrifice' of one man, who was also the Son of God. READ MORE: Horsham-born artist Maryanne Plazzer on creativity and country life Giving that we may have hope, life and abundant life. A man who taught values such as looking after neighbours near and far, care for the poor and outsiders. The values we hold to help others are demonstrated in so many ways. Values that are core to who we are. In a world that would suggest we are far more self-centred than ever, more narcissistic, assisting others is a value that is alive and well. Quietly, without fanfare or acclamation, but vital to receiver and giver. "Is anyone among you in trouble? Let them pray. Is anyone happy? Let them sing songs of praise. Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord." James 5:13-14 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

