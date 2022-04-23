news, local-news,

In 2012 a friend asked Wimmera artist Gayle Newcombe if she still drew like she did in their high school days. It was the start of a incredible journey for Ms Newcombe, one that has allowed her to turn her passion into a career. "I hadn't picked up a pencil for years, just with family and working," Ms Newcombe said. "She asked me if I could draw her horses, and I told her I'd give it a go. "I took it to her house and presented it to her, and she started crying and I just thought; 'this is what I want to be doing'... I want to be touching people's lives more I ever thought I could." Since then, Newcombe has touched the lives of people across the world from her studio - a converted barn overlooking the paddocks surrounding Lake Hindmarsh. Specialising in animal and pet portraits, Ms Newcombe said she feels driven by her love of animals animals. "I love connecting to people with their animals," Ms Newcombe said. Art has always been at the back of Ms Newcombe's mind. READ MORE: "I remember years ago looking through Horse Feals magazine; I'd flip through the pages and there was always ads for people commissioning someone to draw their horses," Ms Newcombe said. "I remember looking at them thinking that'd be a good job; I'd love to do that, but I never thought I'd be actually doing it." From that first drawing for a friend, Newcombe's career "snowballed". "I was doing one or two commissions every couple of months just for friends, and I thought 'I wonder if I can give this a go', I was just getting busier and busier," she said. Ms Newcombe quit full-time work at the Jeparit supermarket in 2017 to make her dream a reality, a decision she said was a challenging "leap in the dark" but ultimately one of the most rewarding choices she's ever made. "It was liberating to become my own boss...my husband, Peter, was so supportive; he was all for it," Ms Newcombe said. MORE NEWS: "When I quit it got really quiet, and I was thinking 'what have I done?' but it's picked up from there." Picked up is an understatement; Ms Newcombe's career has surged and in the years since and now she completes 40 to 55 commissions a year, as well as twenty original artworks. She has exhibited her work at the Horsham Art Fair, along with an exhibition of her own in Naracoorte. Her success, she feels, is due in part to the ability of social media to reach a large audience. "(My Facebook page) gets heaps of activity," Ms Newcombe said. "I don't know what I'd do without Facebook, to be honest. I'm not sure if I would have reached a worldwide audience if it wasn't for the ability to network like that." Ms Newcombe has sold commissions and original work to buyers in the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand and across Australia. She's even won an award or two, and been a finalist for others. For her original work, Newcombe will often use her own photography as inspiration, and enjoys heading out on walks to photograph what wildlife she can find. Ms Newcombe said she is always striving to improve her art, whether by experimenting with different mediums and techniques, such as charcoal, or finding a mentor in Halls Gap artist Steve Morell. OTHER NEWS: "I don't want to be stuck in one little box of only doing horses, or only doing dogs or only doing people," Ms Newcombe said. "There's no destination in art, you're forever evolving... I still want to push myself and explore colour and explore charcoal, things that keep it exciting." One thing will remain constant, however. "My love of animals will never change; I'll always be a pet and wildlife artist first... I won't get sick of them," Ms Newcombe said. Nor will Ms Newcombe tire of the connections she's made; they've been the highlight of her artistic journey. "The best part about working in a supermarket was talking to people... I think the way I see life is making connections with people and animals," Ms Newcombe said. "My art allows me to do both, so that's pretty cool."

