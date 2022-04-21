news, local-news,

Both Noradjuha-Quantong and Natimuk United are eagerly awaiting the second installment of the Arapiles Cup clashes to be held on Saturday in Quantong. The two clubs will contest the prized silverware which pays tribute to the Arapiles' region's strong connection with members of the 8th Battalion in World War One. READ MORE: The 8th Battalion was an infantry Battalion from of the Australian Army. Initially raised in 1914 for the First Australian Imperial Force during the First World War the Battalion was completely recruited from Victoria. The Arapiles region has many past players, members and families from both clubs and from the local area who served in the eighth Battalion. "It's a very big occasion," Noradjuha-Quantong president Matt Treacy said. "Not just as a club but even as a society, any time we can pay recognition to anyone that's done service or done their time. "Last year being the first year it really inspires you to keep going with it because we did see how the players loved being front and centre." Natimuk United president Greg Radford was equally keen for the fixture and said the 2021 match was a "great success". "Also I think the players got a bit out of it too," Radford said. "The game was played in great spirit and we're looking forward to it alright because there's no reason why it won't be the same." The Bombers currently hold the Cup after they triumphed by one-point in the inaugural (2021) edition in Natimuk. One-point is awarded for each win across every netball and football grade and the club with the most points at the end of the round is awarded the Cup. Last year's contest was sealed with the Bombers' Senior football 44-point win over the Rams under lights. Treacy highlighted the importance of the Cup's inclusive nature. "Under 13 netball is just as important as what Senior football is across the day," he said. "As we found last year it went down to the Senior game for winning the Cup. MORE NEWS: "Both clubs have mutual friends and we're fairly close rivals on the field but off the field there's a lot of crossover in the community." Radford also explained how the clash pays homage to Natimuk United's history. The Rams were formed in 2014 after Horsham United Diggers and Natimuk merged. "Part of our agreement when we merged was to continue to recognise the Diggers. Horsham Diggers were formed from returned soldiers," he said. "We've tried to honour that and we did for some time but we needed to get a partner and Quantong's been fantastic in becoming that partner. "We're pretty close as clubs and it's a great thing to honour the ANZACs."

