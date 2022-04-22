news, local-news,

A host of Wimmera junior footballers impressed for the undefeated Greater Western Victoria Rebels Division One and Two Boy's sides at the Vline Cup in early April. The Under 15 tournament - that acts as a pathway to higher levels - saw junior representative teams from all over regional Victoria play two matches in Shepparton, across four days. READ MORE: Samuel Janetzki (Horsham Demons), Mitchell Clarke (Horsham Saints), Hugh Toner (Ararat), Lachlan Hobbs (Horsham Demons), Fredrick Frew (Pimpinio) and Connor Weidemann (Rupanyup) represented the Rebels' Division One side, while Xavier Pumpa (Horsham Demons), Lewis Cocks (Jeparit-Rainbow) and Jeremy Kemp (Horsham Demons) played in the Division Two team. Rebels' team manager Jock Whiting was excited by what he saw, after the Rebels won all four boy's matches "Across the 48 boys we took there's certainly potential for some of those boys to play NAB League as Under 17 players next year," Whiting said. "There's no question of that which will be good." In their first match the Rebels' Division One side accounted for Gippsland 71-53, with Hobbs kicking a major. Their second game was a lot tighter with the Rebels narrowly triumphing 49-47 against the Barwon Cats. Samuel Janetzki was named the Rebels' second best player, while Connor Weidemann snagged a goal. In Division Two the rebels defeated Gippsland by ten-points followed by a comprehensive 76-39 victory over the Barwon Cats in their second match. Against Gippsland Kemp bagged himself a goal, while Pumpa did so against the Cats. Whiting spoke highly of the Wimmera-based players in both sides. "Right across the board these boys were really solid performers," he said. "Mitch Clark was particularly good. "The Division Two boys the same thing; they were really solid." The Vline Cup has been a stepping stone to higher honours for many years and since 2010 has seen more than 100 players drafted to the AFL and AFLW. Due to COVID-19, the competition was not held in 2020 and postponed in 2021. As a result Under 15 players who would have competed in 2021 were allowed to participate in 2022. MORE NEWS: Whiting believes the experience will be invaluable for his players. "The boys had opportunities to play everywhere; they weren't just pigeon-holed to a set position," he said. "From a coaching position I think they learned a lot about playing positions. "We tell them to 'take what you've learned back to your home club and hopefully you can implement some of that and the things you learned you can impart to other kids'." During the same week as their male counterparts, the Rebels also fielded a side in the Vline Cup Girl's competition. The Rebels won their first match against Gippsland but fell short against the dominant Barwon Cats. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

