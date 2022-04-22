news, local-news,

The Wimmera community will remember the sacrifices made by servicemen and servicewomen on Monday as part of the traditional Anzac Day services. In Horsham, observations begins at 6.15am with a dawn service at Sawyer Park. A march from the Horsham RSL begins at 10am with the main memorial service to take place from 11am. The traditional football match between cross town rivals Horsham and the Horsham Saints will take place on Monday evening. ANZAC Day emcee and Horsham RSL committee member Gareth Lane said preparations for this year's services has been impacted by COVID-19. "We've had a few last minute changes, where people have caught COVID so it's just a matter of making a few phone calls and getting people to fill those spots," Mr Lane said. "All the key players are all confirmed; we're good to go." READ MORE: Horsham RSL president Don Pirouet said it was important for organisers to be adaptable. "You've got to be in today's environment," Mr Pirouet said. Nhill's ANZAC Day ceremony will begin with a dawn service at the Goldsworthy Park War Memorial. A breakfast barbecue will be at the event, run by Nhill Rotary Club. At 10.30am a parade will March down Victoria Street to the memorial, where the community will lay wreaths. The RSL will then host an 11am service at the Nhill Memorial Centre. Nhill RSL president Luke Keiler will speak at the event. Dimboola will host its ANZAC Day services at the Dimboola Memorial Secondary College. MORE NEWS: A 6am dawn service will be followed by breakfast. At 8.30am there will be a short march for veterans from the college gates, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony. Kaniva's ANZAC Day service will begin at 10.55am, at the RSL park. Harrow will host a 10.30am Ecumenical service at the Harrow RSL Hall. Edenhope will host a 10.30am service at the cenotaph on ANZAC Avenue. Goroke will host a 10am march from the police station to the war memorial. Apsley will host a 11am march from the war memorial to the Apsley Town Hall. Warracknabeal's service will start with a 10.30am assembly at the ANZAC Park gates. A march will start at 10.45am and end in a wreath laying at 11am. Retired Uniting Church minister and army photographer Walter Scholl will be the guest speaker at the event. Sheep Hills Hall will host a ceremony starting at 6.30am. Brim Hall will host a ceremony at 9am, with a 8.45am assembly. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/resize/frm/128798548/0a8dc48c-5337-43c7-9bdb-4a5ca6d5c7b5.JPG/w1200_h678_fcrop.jpg