After a week off for Easter, round two's fixture for the Horsham District Football Netball League is a tantalising one. In the Senior football, Kalkee's duel with Harrow-Balmoral will see two side's coming off comprehensive round one victories go head-to-head. READ MORE: The Southern Roos' 67-point round one win over Noradjuha-Quantong (the 2021 minor premiers) sent a stark warning to the remainder of the league about just how formidable they are. Kalkee's 112-point round one win over Kaniva Leeor - while not as big a scalp as the Bombers - will give Stuart Farr's men considerable confidence. If the Kees are to challenge the Southern Roos they will need to be at their best and keep a watchful eye on Roos' stars Nick Pekin, Simon Close and Michael Close who slotted nine goals between them in round one. Edenhope-Apsley's match against Jeparit-Rainbow looms as a tight affair. The Saints registered a convincing 133-point win over Taylors Lake in round one but will face a different challenge in the Storm. The Storm lost by just two points to Rupanyup and would love nothing more than to defeat the in-form Saints at home. The Saints would love more of the same from their 2022 recruits - four of whom were named in the side's round one best players. In their Arapiles Cup match against Natimuk united, Gareth Hose will be expecting a quick response from his side, after their round one loss to the Southern Roos. The 2021 minor premiers will be hoping that forward recruit Brock Orval is given the all-clear to return from injury and give their side an attacking boost. The Rams defeated Pimpinio by 50-points in round one and provide a fierce proposition for the Bombers. Pimpinio's match with Taylors Lake shapes as an intriguing affair between two sides hoping to rise up the ladder in 2022, while Kaniva-Leeor has a big task ahead of them if they are to match it with the Swifts at North Park. The final match sees Rupanyup host Laharum. Both sides are coming off losses but the Panthers have a quality list that will provide the Demons with some headaches. In the A Grade netball Kalkee versus Harrow-Balmoral looks to be the headline match. In round one, the southern Roos earned a narrow win over the Bombers, while the Kees dismantled Kaniva-Leeor by 23-points. Edenhope-Apsley would love to get their campaign off to the perfect start against Jeparit-Rainbow after they had a week off in the first round. Edenhope has recruited well since 2019, including adding former NSW Swifts-listed player Emily Burgess to their side. The Storm will be on a high though after their 52-point win over Rupanyup. Kaniva-Leeor - who were set to play finals in 2021 - will aim to get their season on track against the Swifts. MORE NEWS: Both sides suffered round one losses and will be up for the fight. Noradjuha-Quantong's Arapiles Cup match with Natimuk United looms as a good contest, while Rupanyup will need to be at their best to challenge the might of Laharum. Pimpinio has a week off as they were set to play Taylors Lake who don't have an A Grade side. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

