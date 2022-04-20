What can big businesses learn from start-up culture?

This is branded content.
As companies grow, it's common for them to forget how to maintain a people-centric culture, which is honestly a natural phenomenon. After all, keeping your organisation running smoothly grows increasingly complicated when there are more and more balls being thrown up in the air.
That being said, there is plenty that the big businesses of today can learn from start-up culture, and the nature of the modern workplace as we know it has been subject to great change, especially so over the last few years.
So what can the employers of today do to make sure that their growing companies still accommodate the people that make up the fabric of that organisation? We'll be exploring the answer to this question today.
Prioritising wellness in the workplace wherever possible
More and more employers are avidly utilising modular office set-ups that consist of multiple varied workstations and flexible furniture like standing desks, bean bag chairs, and even couches for those who want to brainstorm horizontally every now and then.
Workplaces with plenty of different working zones can hold immense positive impacts on your employees' shared sense of comfort and wellness in the workplace, as they can feel more inclined to take control of their work habits.
And that's the thing! Providing your staff with different work zones isn't just about comfort. There's actually plenty of evidence to suggest that a variety of different working areas in an office space can support your employees in keeping their creative juices flowing throughout the day, allowing them to maximise their overall productivity over the course of any given work day.
Similarly, having a variety of working areas can also help to cultivate an environment that encourages collaboration between different professionals across departments, allowing your organisation to effectively produce work of a higher calibre for your clients or customers.
Valuing each employee's right to a work/life balance
When it comes to choosing between working at a start-up and working for a larger, more established company, many professionals are quick to consider just what the value of a work/life balance is for them, personally. Even if a larger organisation takes steps to ensure that their staff can take control of their work/life balance, the general consensus for modern professionals is that startups are better equipped to offer their staff flexibility in their schedules.
There's a preconception that larger organisations tend to come with more of a reliance on bureaucracy and pre-established systems in order to run smoothly, whereas startups are more loosely structured and thus, have room for collaborative thinking when it comes to designing everyday organisational processes. Although this preconception exists, there's no reason why larger modern organisations need to lean into the stereotype of expecting staff to mindlessly clock-in and clock-out everyday.
Large corporations can cultivate a positive workplace culture by allowing employees to build their own relationship with their workplace and with their fellow co-workers. Alongside this, allowing employees to take control of their own personal schedules and work around wellness appointments like early morning yoga classes, massages, or regular appointments with their chiropractors, will ensure that your staff don't feel limited by their work arrangements.
A workplace where employees can feel free to integrate work into their lives rather than feeling pressured to make work the focus of their life, is one that's likely to experience lower staff turnover rates, higher productivity, better products, and greater organisational longevity.
Encouraging professional (and personal) goal-setting
As start-ups tend to have smaller bodies of staff, it's naturally easier for managers at startups to see all of their employees as individuals, all with their own interests, passions, dreams, and aspirations. People are the lifeblood of any organisation, and allowing people to thrive in their own unique ways will naturally make your company a stronger force in your industry.
That's precisely why many modern workplaces make a habit of practicing professional and personal goal-setting on an ongoing basis.
Goal-setting can be a powerful tool for both employers and employees, in the sense that employers can consistently maintain an awareness surrounding potential opportunities that their employees may appreciate, and employees can keep track of their personal and professional development over the course of their employment.
Your workplace's professional goal-setting can take on a variety of forms, so you should feel free to practice some trial and error in order to find the best method for you and your staff. You could, for instance, use formal paper forms with questions or prompts to guide staff in their goal-setting process, or even just schedule regular meetings for departments or for individuals to chat briefly and informally with their managers about their professional goals.
Celebrating contributions and milestones
Another major preconception that professionals have when it comes to larger corporations is that it can be difficult to actually attain credit for your work, because there are so many moving parts behind any produced work. When there are a variety of departments working on the one project, with all staff making minor contributions, it can be all too easy for larger corporations to go months if not years before adequately acknowledging the contributions of any hard-working or dedicated members of staff.
Organisations who are able to celebrate staff contributions in projects as well as take time to commemorate staff milestones are naturally more likely to experience a more vibrant and positive workplace culture that will in turn, attract more higher calibre talent when the time comes to expand.
~
Forward-thinking start-ups use all of the qualities outlined above in order to design their own organisational growth strategy. If any business, however, is able to maintain their core values or principles as they expand, then it's more likely that that business will not only continue to attract the attention of prospective employees, but keep the staff that they have accrued for a lot longer, allowing your customers or clients to reap all the benefits that accompany doing business with a seasoned organisation that's equipped with expert professionals.