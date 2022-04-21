news, local-news,

A museum showcasing the region's rich musical history is having its long-awaited grand opening in Dimboola. As part of the town's Steampunk Festival, the Dimboola Band Museum on Victoria Street will be opening its doors to the public for the first time. This comes after the museum's opening, and the Steampunk Festival itself had to be delayed twice due to COVID-19 restrictions on venues and events. Housed in a 98-year-old former boarding house, the museum has an array of musical instruments, oddities and brass band memorabilia. Museum owner Ian Lehmann said the impressive collection on display was compiled across many decades. Mr Lehmann himself has had a long history of involvement in brass bands across the Wimmera, a passion he said started with his father, Stan Lehmann. READ MORE: "My career started when I was playing in the Dimboola District Band at the age of eight. I have been playing for 76 years or more," he said. "Dad started me on the cornet. But then he was cornet and he put me on the trombone because I had an ear to work with the slide." He has a distinct memory of the first concert he ever played, in grade three at now closed Dimboola North primary school. Mr Lehmann's father Stan played a prolific role in the establishment of Wimmera brass bands, beginning bands in Warracknabeal, Jeparit and Rainbow. He would go on to be the conductor for all three of the bands, during which the Dimboola District Band fell into recess. Mr Lehmann then played a founding role in the Dimboola Citizens Band, reformed in 1954 along with his many other musically-gifted siblings. During that time he also performed in small jazz bands, which played at events such as balls and dances. "It started off when I was playing football, and they had dances at the home games. That is when I started playing in a dance band. Before that I was playing in brass bands, right from 1946," he said. "In the late 50s I was playing dances for the football club. That led to balls and anything else that was on, kitchen teas were all the range in those days. There were only four of us in the band." Through his exposure to bands as a child, Mr Lehmann developed a passion for music, especially acoustic instruments. "I have been a farmer, and you come in tired. You don't care whether you eat or not because you are so tired. But then, you can go into a room, pick up a trumpet and start playing it, and you can still play it at one o'clock," he said. "Music has moods - it can lift your mood no matter how tired you are. That is the best thing about music in my opinion." Mr Lehmann's long music career has seen him amass an impressive collection of instruments and band memorabilia. Ideas of opening a band museum first began when he purchased the Victoria Street site in 1994, and in recent years Mr Lehmann had been quietly arranging displays in the museum's 10 rooms and passageways. "Everything has to be old. I have got pedal organs in one room, I have pianos. I have a complete brass band," he said. "We have been collecting for a long time. We have both been doing a bit of collecting for years, and this is a golden opportunity to get them out of the house and then demonstrate them, put them there for show." OTHER NEWS: Among Mr Lehmann's collection was a size pedal organ which was transported on horseback by a pastor in the area, allowing for travelling sermons. The museum also contained a decorated cornet used by both Mr Lehmann's father and himself for 70 years of last posts at Dimboola's ANZAC Day ceremonies. On Saturday, April 23, the Dimboola Band Museum will be opened to the public at a ceremony with Lowan member Emma Kealy, at 3.30pm. Mr Lehmann's jazz band, The Key Change Band, will perform out the front of the museum as part of the day's festivities. The opening will also coincide with the launch of a book detailing the history of the Dimboola Brass Band from 1882 to 2005, compiled by Mr Lehmann and the Dimboola Historical Society. Mr Lehmann said he wanted visitors to reminisce on their own musical experiences, and the importance of music when in the museum. "Some people will probably come through the door, walk around and go out without too much trouble. Others can spend hours remembering. "For every instrument in here, you have to do something - you have to blow, you have to be able to read music and put the right valves down. "When you play a keyboard you can play three or four notes on each hand, and that is developing your brain, which is fantastic. When you get onto the organ you can have two feet going as well. It really develops your mind, and that will help in school work and everything." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/e1a73bc1-ec83-4695-8ac9-3cea57f35692.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg