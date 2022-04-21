news, local-news,

Wimmera LGBTIQ advocates say they are dismayed at recent comments made by West Wimmera's mayor, after the council voted down a motion to annually fly the rainbow pride flag. The decision was made at the council's Wednesday, April 20, meeting after a motion was put forward to fly the flag at council properties on the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia. IDAHoBIT occurs on May 17 and aims to raise awareness of discrimination and rights violations experienced by the LGBTIQ community worldwide. Many local governments and businesses choose to display the rainbow pride flag on the day, which has long been used by LGBTIQ communities to celebrate diversity and equality The motion before the council proposed West Wimmera Shire display the flag on flagpoles in Edenhope and Kaniva annually on May 17. READ MORE: West Wimmera mayor Bruce Meyer called the proposal a "social issue that divides the community", and not something that the council should be involved in. "There is a pressure group starting all of this. That pressure group wants us to have a liaison officer and programs," he said. "We are supposed to take the shire flag and march in the gay pride parade. That is what they are asking us to do. "This flag is only the tip of the iceberg on what they want of us." Cr Meyer later doubled down on his views in an ABC Wimmera Breakfast Radio interview. "It is not the council's role to be making moral judgments on various issues," he said in the interview. "You have got to equate this, there are many people who want the act changed so that 12-year-old girls can marry. There are some people who do not want any age of consent, which would virtually legalise paedophilia. "This is not the concern of local government." A spokesperson for the Wimmera Pride Project, a community service group representing LGBT people, said Cr Meyer's comments were "disappointing". OTHER NEWS: "Cr Bruce Meyer described flying the Pride flag for IDAHoBIT day as a social cause that councils have no business engaging in, and inexplicably argued that it would lead down a slippery slope that would somehow lead to child marriage, which is a throwback to the days when gay men were equated with paedophilia," the spokesperson said. "In reality, giving fair and equal representation to all constituents - including our community that has traditionally been marginalized by governments at all levels - is not a social cause but rather a fundamental part of accurate and inclusive representation of the community this council speaks for. "The significance of a council flying the Pride flag, whether for a specific day like IDAHoBIT or more generally, is high. This is because we are a community that is still, in 2022, targeted by hate crime and used as a political football." The spokesperson said the council's decision to not fly the rainbow flag would negatively impact the mental health of LGBTIQ residents in the shire. "We in the LGBTIQ community do not have the privilege of assuming we are safe. Recent history has made it abundantly clear that safety and acceptance cannot be assumed," the spokesperson said. "For that reason, a council or other body in a position of community leadership that flies the Pride flag is sending a clear and direct message of safety and support to our community. "In refusing to do so, and in couching our community in such negative language, Cr Bruce Meyer and those who voted with him have sent a clear message that West Wimmera Shire Council does not respect us and is not a place of safety and inclusion for the LGBTIQ community."

