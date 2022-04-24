news, local-news,

Forget about Monday's ANZAC Day clash between Essendon and Collingwood for a moment because the Wimmera Football Netball League's blockbuster match between the Horsham Demons and Horsham Saints is set to steal the show. Last year's installment saw the Saints win their first ANZAC Day match since 2015 and as such there is sure to be plenty of feeling between the crosstown rivals. READ MORE: Demons' coach Jordyn Burke is looking forward to the occasion both on and off the field. "The last couple of years we haven't been good enough, so were looking forward to hopefully squaring it up a bit and getting a win this time," Burke said. "Not just with the footy side of things, it is a really good day. We'll all be down at the march in the morning and that's something that everyone really supports and I think that's great watching both clubs get their colours out supporting the parade." Saints' coach David Johns is equally eager for the special match between the two rivals. "Playing on ANZAC Day is a good thing. The guys get up for it that's for sure," Johns said. "With the rivalry between Horsham and the Horsham Saints it's pretty easy to get up for the game. "We want to get our first win on the board for the season and kickstart that after having a week off." In round one the Demons notched up a 28-point win over Nhill, while a gallant Saints outfit fell 27-points short against Minyip-Murtoa. Reflecting on his side's performance Burke said that it was "a work in progress". "I thought Nhill played really good footy and we had to correct a few things going forward," he said. "Our accountability at times really wasn't up to scratch but I think that's something we can correct pretty quickly. "Winning form's good form we've just got to make sure that we consolidate that." Johns also highlighted some areas where his team needed to improve. "There was a lot of good bad and indifferent really," he said. "We ran out the game really well and I think our fitness shone through a bit in that second half where we were able to open the game up a fair bit when we started to move the ball the way we wanted to. "We were just a bit rough around the edges so hopefully after that hit-out we'll be a bit cleaner and be able to finish off our forward half work better than we did." Both sides will field different sides to their round one teams. For the Demons Brody Pope and Jett Hopper will likely miss with GWV Rebels' commitments, however they will welcome Patty Purcell (club debut), Joel Geue, Reece Barber and Matt Wynne for their first games of the season. The Saints will be without 2016 Toohey Medallist Sam Clyne who is set for 4-6 weeks out with a fractured eye socket suffered in round one, while Johns is hopeful onballer Gage Wright will be right to play after suffering a heavy corkie against the Burras. They may also have "one or two" miss with COVID-19 according to Johns. "Our depth is obviously going to get tested early in the season," he said. "Our list is not as deep compared to last year, but we'll just give another junior or two an opportunity." From past experience Burke is expecting a strong showing from the Saints' midfield and defence. He said the Demons will need to "find a better avenue to goal". MORE NEWS: "They're always going to win the ball really well in the middle with a good midfield crew," he said. "And they don't score a hell of a lot freely, but their defence is really good. and they slingshot from there." The Senior football match between the Horsham Demons and Horsham Saints gets underway at 7 pm Monday at City Oval. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/aa12e37e-6937-4231-967c-44084c78e889.JPG/r0_214_5296_3206_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg