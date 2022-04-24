news, local-news,

A new chapter in the storied Horsham Saints and Horsham Demons A Grade netball rivalry will be written on Monday, when the two teams go head-to-head on ANZAC Day. The Saints got off to an ideal start to the year after accounting for Minyip-Murtoa by seven points in their round one clash. READ MORE: The Demons however, have been forced to wait an extra two weeks to start their 2022 campaign after they were due to face Nhill - who aren't fielding an A Grade side in 2022 - in round one. Demons' coach Tiff Hier said her charges were "very keen to get going" after their lengthy break. "The girls are chomping at the bit to get out on the court," Hier said. "We're very lucky that we get the honour to play on ANZAC Day." Saints' coach Jess Cannane was also excited ahead of the annual fixture. "It's always a nice tussle and reminds us that we're lucky enough to play netball on such a special day," Cannane said. "We're looking forward to seeing what their young guns can bring to the table. It looks like it's going to be a different side to what they've had in the past." The Demons may have won last year's installment, but that doesn't mean Hier is expecting an easy contest. Both coaches highlighted the special nature of the game and impact it has on player performance. "I think because it is such a prestigious game it always brings out the best in both sides," Hier said. "We always have tough matches against Horsham Saints even if the score line doesn't show that," she said. "They're a physical side the Horsham Saints and always a tough opponent." "The match is generally pretty physical and everyone finds a little bit extra to give on ANZAC Day and that is emulated in the physical nature of the way we play," Cannane said. The Saints will be sure to take confidence from their round one victory and will take the field with a similar lineup on Monday. MORE NEWS: Cannane was impressed by her side's "quality of netball" in that match. "Given that everyone's had a long pre-season," she added. "It was nice to see that there was some decent skill level going on and definitely very happy to get away with a win. "There's a couple of things that we can still polish up on, but definitely a nice way to start the season."

