news,

Details: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2 $799,000 AGENCY: Harcourts Horsham CONTACT: Jock Uebergang on 0418 815 770 INSPECT: By appointment You will appreciate this beautiful four-bedroom, two-bathroom home as it has all the features you would ever want in your new home. The main bedroom has a large walk-in robe while the remaining three bedrooms feature generous built-in robes. Positioned at the front of the home is the huge study that could double as a fifth bedroom if needed. The light-filled open-plan kitchen/meals/lounge area is the heart of the home. A well located pantry offers direct access to the double car garage plus additional storage. Adjacent to the open area is the second lounge providing plenty of room for the family. Ducted reverse cycle heating and air conditioning services each room for easy comfort year round. The large undercover entertaining area is perfect for family and friends to gather. A well established green leafy back yard is fit for the growing family and the handy 6m x 6m shed with cement floor and power has plenty of storage.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/bc3bde57-ec2f-4081-a547-b224276a8c13.jpg/r0_198_3887_2394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg