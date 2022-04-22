Taylors Lake football playing coach receives heavy suspension after round one on-field incident
Taylors Lake's Senior football playing coach has been handed a heavy suspension after an on-field incident in his side's round one Horsham District Football Netball League match against Edenhope-Apsley.
Lee Marshall was reported by an on-field umpire for striking another player during the match on Saturday April 9, and had his case heard by the tribunal on Wednesday April 20.
READ MORE:
The tribunal penalised Marshall with an eight week suspension - four of which are suspended until the end of the 2022 season.
He will start his suspension from round two.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.mailtimes.com.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Wim_Mail_Times