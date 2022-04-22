news, local-news,

Taylors Lake's Senior football playing coach has been handed a heavy suspension after an on-field incident in his side's round one Horsham District Football Netball League match against Edenhope-Apsley. Lee Marshall was reported by an on-field umpire for striking another player during the match on Saturday April 9, and had his case heard by the tribunal on Wednesday April 20. READ MORE: The tribunal penalised Marshall with an eight week suspension - four of which are suspended until the end of the 2022 season. He will start his suspension from round two.

