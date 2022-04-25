Key sections of Wimmera Highway upgrade completed

news, local-news,

KEY sections of the Wimmera Highway upgrade project have been completed, as part of a wider maintenance blitz for the region. Crews have now completed works on 1.2 kilometres of road at Dooen, 2.9 kilometres at Vectis, 1.3 kilometres at Jung and 1.7 kilometres at Rupanyup. The works are part of a wider project looking to improve the road surface for regional drivers and freight operators across the state. Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford said the selected sections of the Wimmera Highway were key freight and farming connection routes. READ MORE: "We know these sections of the Wimmera Highway play a crucial role in freight and farming in the region which is why we are strengthening the road to bolster safety and keep the supply chain moving," she said. "Upgrading more than seven kilometres ensures smoother journeys for the community and safer, more reliable travel." Minister for Roads and Safety Ben Carroll said the upgrades were vital for the region. "We're upgrading and improving roads right across Western Victoria to ensure local communities can rely on them each and every day," he said. "These vital upgrades ensure that all Victorians travelling on the Wimmera Highway get where they need to go safely - whether they're locals, travellers, farmers or freight operators." To see a map of all planned road maintenance projects for the region, visit https://regionalroads.vic.gov.au/. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/17372ac1-5862-4505-8500-1fcd07b304bc.jpg/r3_0_1022_576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg