Burras just scrape past Roos | WNFL R2 Football Summary

Minyip-Murtoa have are two wins from two games this season, after narrowly defeating Dimboola by seven points - 68-75. Burras' coach Tim Mackenzie described the match as a "see-sawing game" that was a "great character building performance" by his side. "We can take a lot out of that game," Mackenzie said. Mackenzie highlighted his side's "intensity and work rate around the footy" as something he was most pleased with. "They crashed in all day, our midfielders held up really well," he said. "Their midfield outfit is one of the best in the comp I reckon, so for our boys to step up and match it with them is a credit to them." Despite the win, Mackenzie pointed to some areas that the Burras could improve in. "Obviously those last quarters probably locking down and slowing the game down a bit (is somewhere we can improve)," he said. "They obviously came really hard at us so having a bit better plan to waste a bit of time and just get the ball slowly into our half and retain possession is probably one of the key points coming out of that game." Former Fremantle Docker Tanner Smith is having an immediate impact for the Burras, with Mackenzie selecting him as one of two standout players for his side. "Young Will Holmes was really good and Tanner Smith I thought he was great," he said. "It was a good team performance but those two probably stood out the most." Other WFNL Senior Football match results for round two: Ararat 144 defeated Nhill 25 Playing at home the Rats raced out of the blocks to hold a 31 point lead at quarter-time, which grew to 78 by half-time. The Tigers fought back in the third quarter to outscore the Rats 13-11 but by then the damage had been done. The Rats found their feet again and won the final term 49-6. Ararat best: Ben Taylor, Tom Mills, Brody Griffin, Jordan Cox, Matthew Hutchesson, Jacob Bates. Nhill best: Lucas Dahlenburg, Liam Albrecht, Matt Kennedy, Drew Schneider, Wallace Wheaton, Fred Stephan. Warrack 64 defeated by Southern Mallee Giants 140 The Eagles remained in the hunt at half-time trailing the Giants 39-66. A huge third quarter however - where the Giants outscored the Eagles 51-7 - ended any chance of a Warrack victory. The final quarter was closely-contested with the Eagles scoring 18 points to the Giants' 23. Warrack best: Matthew Johns, Lachie Stewart, Daniel Bell, Alastair McCrae, Sean McKenzie, Kyle Cheney. Southern Mallee Giants' best: Coleman Schache, Leigh Stewart, Angus McSweyn, Josh Webster, Lou White, Sam White. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

