A 13-goal haul to Brock Orval in his club debut has inspired Noradjuha-Quantong to a comprehensive 169-49 victory over Natimuk United during their Arapiles Cup contest. The livewire forward - who moved from the Southern Mallee Giants at the end of 2021 - missed round one through injury but certainly made up for lost time, earning the Best on Ground Medal for his mammoth goalkicking effort. The Rams started strongly and matched it with the Bombers in the first quarter, only trailing by six-points at quarter time. It was all downhill from there however, as the Bombers went to another level and piled on 78 points to just six for the Rams in the second quarter. The Rams kept fighting but couldn't quell the influence of the Bombers midfielders and forwards. At three-quarter-time the Bombers lead had blown out to 99 points, before they cruised to an 127-point win by the final siren. Bombers' co-coach Damian Cameron was thrilled with the win but admitted he was a little concerned at quarter time. "We had a bit of a slow start in the first quarter and we were a bit worried we were going to get off the same foot as we did in round one," Cameron said. "But once things clicked we were much better." Cameron highlighted his side's ability to "win the footy at the contest" as an issue in the first quarter. "We started doing that (winning the footy) and started to use our runners which obviously worked but not having a crack and getting the footy makes things hard," he said. Scoring hasn't been a strong area in the past for the Bombers according to Cameron, who was extremely impressed by Orval's feats. "To kick a big score is a huge thing for us," he said. "Brock's sorta not at 100% either so you can see what sort of damage he can do." Zachary Smith was named the Rams' best player alongside Dylan Bates who saw plenty of the ball, while James Hallett was named the Bombers' second standout player. The win is the first of the season for the Bombers, while the Rams go to 0-2. Pimpinio 117 defeat Taylors Lake 40 Pimpinio best: Jack Baird, Player, Noah Jacobsen, Dylan Thomas, Corey Mann, Mackay Baker. Taylors Lake best: Andrew Cameron, Trae Martin, Billy Finnigan, Thomas Clugston, Jye Burrell, Joseph Watkins. Kalkee 69 defeated by Harrow-Balmoral 125 Kalkee best: Simon Hobbs, Harvey Gunn, Alexander Smith, Matt Nield, Cooper Price, Jayden Kuhne. Harrow-Balmoral best: Michael Close, Nick Pekin, Simon Close, Peter Staude, Ethan Appleton, Anthony Close. Swifts 121 defeated Kaniva-Leeor United 44 Swifts' best: Ryan Folkes, Ben Davis, Zac Armer, Nicholas Pickering, Joseph Martin, Ethan Blake. Kaniva-Leeor United best: Hamish Bennett, Noah Hannagan, Tyson Mitchell, Lewis Bothe, Guy Hannagan, Benjamin Willersdorf. Rupanyup 121 defeated Laharum 45 Rupanyup best: Jack Kreuzberger, Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Jordan Weidemann, Tim Tyler, Elliot Kelly. Laharum best: Shannon Argall, Brett Ervin, Hayden De Graaf, Reuben Launder, Michael Scalzo, Dylan Cross *Scores had yet to be submitted for Edenhope Apsley versus Jeparit-Rainbow. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

