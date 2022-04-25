news, local-news,

HEALTH authorities remain confident about the region's COVID situation, despite Horsham topping the state in positive cases per 100,000 people. According to Victorian government data, the local government area of Horsham has, as of Friday, April 22, 1260 COVID cases per 100,000 population. The number puts Horsham at the top of the state, with only a few other regional areas, such as Ballarat and Wodonga breaking the 1000 cases per 100,000 mark. However, Grampians Public Health Unit Medial Director Rosemary Aldritch said the number was not of concern to health authorities, with a low number of COVID-related deaths and hospitalisations for the region. "At present, Horsham is one of a small number of Victorian LGAs with a case rate of over 1,000 active cases per 100,000, however this isn't of particular concern to Grampians Public Health Unit," she said. "Our high vaccination rate across the Grampians region means we're seeing hospitalisation rates comparable to other regions at this time, and have seen, comparatively, very few deaths to date," she said. "What we have also observed is that when there have been outbreaks in Horsham, many have rallied around those affected. Just this week we are seeing the Grampians Health team at Horsham providing support to an unassociated local aged care service managing cases in its facility." Horsham's 3400 postcode has a more than 95 per cent vaccination rate for both the first and second doses among the eligible population. The third dose vaccination rate its between 65 and 70 per cent. Professor Aldritch said the peak in active cases per 100,000 population was most likely a continuation of the state's second Omicron wave, which began in late 2021. READ MORE: "These numbers of active cases per 100,000 likely mean that we are seeing this second Omicron wave peak later in the Horsham area. The highest number of cases during the Omicron waves have been in the Horsham and Ballarat areas," she said. "Since the start of the pandemic we know that 15.5% of people in the Grampians have tested positive for COVID19 - this means 15,500 people per 100,000 have had a positive COVID test. "While numbers in the Horsham and Ballarat LGAs have slightly higher rates of active cases per 100,000 population than some other areas in the Grampians region at the moment, this probably has something to do with the likelihood that having higher numbers of people clustered in larger population centres means a somewhat easier spread from person to person, especially with a variant like Omicron BA.2 which is the most easily transmitted COVID19 variant yet. " While COVID hospitalisations have remained low in Horsham, outbreaks at Ballarat Base Hospital have resulted in the health service having to implement tighter visitor restrictions. On Friday, April 22, Grampians Health declared a "code yellow" alert at its Ballarat Hospital campus, placing two wards in quarantine. Grampians Health acute operations director Ben Kelly confirmed the code yellow was called late Friday after patients in two non-respiratory wards tested positive to the virus. One was on Wednesday while another patient, in a separate ward, tested positive on Thursday morning. No such provision was declared for Grampians Health's campuses in Horsham, Stawell and Edenhope, which relaxed visitor restrictions on Saturday, April 23. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/82ddecb4-61eb-4c56-bc8e-060ca12b9049.jpg/r1_34_1082_645_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg